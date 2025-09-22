A Learning Lab Launches Innovation And Leadership Bootcamp By Stanford Mentors

A Learning Lab, the regional teen career exploration platform, has announced the launch of a new transformational youth development program aimed at high school students in the GCC. The Innovation and Leadership Bootcamp by Stanford Mentors will be staged in locations across the region this October, to equip students aged 13 to 18 with the tools, mindset, and mentorship needed to tackle real-world challenges through technology, teamwork and innovation.

Staged across the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and KSA from October 11th to 29th, 2025, this immersive, four-day bootcamp is designed to bring together curious, motivated students for an intensive learning journey that blends cutting-edge technology, cross-disciplinary problem solving, and world-class mentorship. Guided by expert mentors affiliated with Stanford University, participants will work in teams to explore the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) across critical disciplines such as healthcare, law, ethics, governance, and decision science.

The bootcamp is structured as a dynamic, hands-on experience that begins with workshops, mentor talks and team formation. From day one, participants will dive into collaborative activities that emphasize critical thinking, design thinking, and ethical innovation, centered around AI projects. With support from Stanford mentors, students learn to frame real-world challenges, define problem statements, plan data strategies, and develop initial prototypes in an environment that encourages experimentation and iteration.

As the program progresses, students will be challenged to apply their technical creativity, to build the core of their solution and bring their ideas to life. Participants will learn about backend development, API design, baseline modelling and prototype validation. By building user-friendly systems that are thoughtfully designed, tested, and refined, participants will contribute to the development of meaningful solutions to real-world problems.

The culmination of the program will see students showcase their projects in a demo fair, presenting to a panel of judges and receiving valuable feedback on both technical and conceptual aspects of their work. The event concludes with an awards ceremony, reflection from mentors, and a celebration of the dedication and creativity demonstrated during the program. Each participant will also receive a Certificate of Completion from the AI Innovation and Leadership Bootcamp, signed by a Stanford Mentor, recognizing their achievement and growth over the four days.

Speaking about the program, Aneeqa Larab, Deputy Head of A Learning Lab said,“What sets this bootcamp apart is the depth of technical learning combined with an emphasis on leadership, ethics, and collaboration, guided by mentors from a world-renowned academic institution. Students will leave with more than just a working project; they will gain experience in professional communication, pitching ideas, working in diverse teams, and thinking critically about the impact of AI in society. It is also a unique networking opportunity, allowing students to build lasting connections with peers and mentors alike.”

The Innovation and Leadership Bootcamp is scheduled to run in Dubai from October 11th to 14th and Abu Dahbi from October 16th to 19th. It will also be staged in Bahrain from October 16th to 19th, in Qatar from October 26th to 29th and in Riyadh from October 26th to 29th. Sessions take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily, offering students a full, immersive experience in a professional and inspiring environment.