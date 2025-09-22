U.S. Residential Security Market Dashboard Report Q2 2025 - Opportunities Lie In Tracking Consumer Adoption And Spending Intentions
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Residential Security Dashboard Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Residential Security Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the residential security market.
Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks the movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, installation trends, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Security Solution Adoption Pro-Install Average & DIY Install Average Security Service Market Segments: Monitoring, Systems, and Devices
Home Security System Adoption & Segments
- Security Solution Adoption Paid Security Service Adoption Smart Video Device Ownership Home Security System Ownership, YoY Home Security System Ownership, QoQ Home Security Systems Acquired in Past Year Home Security System & Service Adoption Home Security System Installation Security System Brand Owned Among All System Owners Security System Brand Owned Among Owners of Systems Acquired in the Past Year Average Upfront Fees for Home Security Systems, YoY Interactive Systems Adoption Among All Security System Owners Interactive Systems Adoption Among Recent Security System Buyers
Professional Monitoring Services
- Households with Paid Service Attached to Home Security System, YoY Adoption of Security System Services Among All US Internet Households Adoption of Security System Services Among Security System Owners Paid Security Services Among Pro-Installed Security System HHs Paid Security Services Among Self-Installed Security System HHs Security Service Market Segments: Monitoring, Systems, and Devices Changes Made to Security System Service in Past 12 Months % of Pro Monitoring HHs that Switched Pro Monitoring Providers % of Monitoring HHs that Switched from Self Monitoring to Pro Paid Home Security Service by Security System Brand Top Professional Monitoring Service Providers Average Monthly Service Fees for Home Security Systems Avg Monthly Fee by Top Brands, Q2 2025 Security Service Provider Net Promoter Score (NPS) NPS of Top Security System Service Providers, Trending
Home Security Installation
- Installation Method Top Self-installed Security System Brand
Appendix
Companies Featured
- ADT Vivint Brinks SimpliSafe Roku Eufy Ring Alarm Comcast Xfinity Brinks Home Wyze Arlo Frontpoint Abode Ecobee Scout Alarm Cove Canary Cox Homelife
