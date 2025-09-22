U.S. Residential Security Market Dashboard Report Q2 2025 - Opportunities Lie In Tracking Consumer Adoption And Spending Intentions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities lie in tracking consumer adoption and spending intentions in residential security, understanding installation trends, and keeping updated on key metrics of industry leaders to inform strategic decisions.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Residential Security Dashboard Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Residential Security Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies across the residential security market.

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks the movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, installation trends, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Security Solution Adoption

Pro-Install Average & DIY Install Average Security Service Market Segments: Monitoring, Systems, and Devices

Home Security System Adoption & Segments



Security Solution Adoption

Paid Security Service Adoption

Smart Video Device Ownership

Home Security System Ownership, YoY

Home Security System Ownership, QoQ

Home Security Systems Acquired in Past Year

Home Security System & Service Adoption

Home Security System Installation

Security System Brand Owned Among All System Owners

Security System Brand Owned Among Owners of Systems Acquired in the Past Year

Average Upfront Fees for Home Security Systems, YoY

Interactive Systems Adoption Among All Security System Owners Interactive Systems Adoption Among Recent Security System Buyers

Professional Monitoring Services



Households with Paid Service Attached to Home Security System, YoY

Adoption of Security System Services Among All US Internet Households

Adoption of Security System Services Among Security System Owners

Paid Security Services Among Pro-Installed Security System HHs

Paid Security Services Among Self-Installed Security System HHs

Security Service Market Segments: Monitoring, Systems, and Devices

Changes Made to Security System Service in Past 12 Months

% of Pro Monitoring HHs that Switched Pro Monitoring Providers

% of Monitoring HHs that Switched from Self Monitoring to Pro

Paid Home Security Service by Security System Brand

Top Professional Monitoring Service Providers

Average Monthly Service Fees for Home Security Systems

Avg Monthly Fee by Top Brands, Q2 2025

Security Service Provider Net Promoter Score (NPS) NPS of Top Security System Service Providers, Trending

Home Security Installation



Installation Method Top Self-installed Security System Brand

Appendix

Companies Featured



ADT

Vivint

Brinks

SimpliSafe

Roku

Eufy

Ring Alarm

Comcast Xfinity

Brinks Home

Wyze

Arlo

Frontpoint

Abode

Ecobee

Scout Alarm

Cove

Canary Cox Homelife

