North American Streaming Video Tracker Report, August 2025 Edition Featuring Roku, Howdy, Fox, Apple, ESPN, NFL, WWE, Nexstar, Tegna

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include growth in subscription, transactional, and ad-supported OTT services, driven by rising demand for internet-connected content. Emerging trends and new market entrants present chances for innovative offerings and strategic partnerships.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Streaming Video Tracker: August 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Streaming Video Tracker, formerly known as the OTT Video Market Tracker, keeps companies abreast of 400+ North American OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in the OTT video services market. Services tracked include subscription, transactional, and ad-supported services that deliver professionally created content to consumers on internet-connected devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Gen AI in Entertainment



Growing Use of Generative AI Tools

Consumer-facing AI Use Cases in Entertainment Enhancing the Viewing Experience

August Entertainment News



Roku Launches New SVOD Service, Howdy

Fox Launches FOX One Streaming Service

Apple TV+ Raises Subscription Prices

ESPN DTC Service Launches with Expanded NFL and WWE Deals Nexstar Announces $6.2B Merger with Tegna

Summary of Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News

Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News

Citations

Companies Featured



Roku

Howdy (new SVOD service by Roku)

Fox

Apple TV+ (Apple)

ESPN

NFL (National Football League)

WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)

Nexstar Tegna

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900