Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North American Streaming Video Tracker Report, August 2025 Edition Featuring Roku, Howdy, Fox, Apple, ESPN, NFL, WWE, Nexstar, Tegna


2025-09-22 04:46:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include growth in subscription, transactional, and ad-supported OTT services, driven by rising demand for internet-connected content. Emerging trends and new market entrants present chances for innovative offerings and strategic partnerships.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Streaming Video Tracker: August 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Streaming Video Tracker, formerly known as the OTT Video Market Tracker, keeps companies abreast of 400+ North American OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in the OTT video services market. Services tracked include subscription, transactional, and ad-supported services that deliver professionally created content to consumers on internet-connected devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Gen AI in Entertainment

  • Growing Use of Generative AI Tools
  • Consumer-facing AI Use Cases in Entertainment
  • Enhancing the Viewing Experience

August Entertainment News

  • Roku Launches New SVOD Service, Howdy
  • Fox Launches FOX One Streaming Service
  • Apple TV+ Raises Subscription Prices
  • ESPN DTC Service Launches with Expanded NFL and WWE Deals
  • Nexstar Announces $6.2B Merger with Tegna

Summary of Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News

Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News

Companies Featured

  • Roku
  • Howdy (new SVOD service by Roku)
  • Fox
  • Apple TV+ (Apple)
  • ESPN
  • NFL (National Football League)
  • WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment)
  • Nexstar
  • Tegna

