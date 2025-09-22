North American Streaming Video Tracker Report, August 2025 Edition Featuring Roku, Howdy, Fox, Apple, ESPN, NFL, WWE, Nexstar, Tegna
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Streaming Video Tracker: August 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Streaming Video Tracker, formerly known as the OTT Video Market Tracker, keeps companies abreast of 400+ North American OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in the OTT video services market. Services tracked include subscription, transactional, and ad-supported services that deliver professionally created content to consumers on internet-connected devices.
Key Topics Covered:
Gen AI in Entertainment
- Growing Use of Generative AI Tools Consumer-facing AI Use Cases in Entertainment Enhancing the Viewing Experience
August Entertainment News
- Roku Launches New SVOD Service, Howdy Fox Launches FOX One Streaming Service Apple TV+ Raises Subscription Prices ESPN DTC Service Launches with Expanded NFL and WWE Deals Nexstar Announces $6.2B Merger with Tegna
Summary of Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News
Service Changes: Platforms, Business Models, and News
Companies Featured
- Roku Howdy (new SVOD service by Roku) Fox Apple TV+ (Apple) ESPN NFL (National Football League) WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Nexstar Tegna
