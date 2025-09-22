Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Home Services Market Dashboard, Q2 2025 Edition: Product Adoption, Spending Intentions, And Churn


2025-09-22 04:46:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities lie in leveraging consumer insights to inform strategic decisions, focusing on product adoption, spending intentions, and churn. Regular updates provide dynamic data to adapt strategies, targeting key industry players and trends in home communication services.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Home Services Dashboard Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Home Services Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies providing communications services to the home.

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks the movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Industry Benchmarks

  • Internet Adoption in US Households
  • Adoption of Traditional Bundled Home Services
  • Home Service Subscriptions - YoY vs. QoQ
  • Adoption of Standalone vs. Bundled Services
  • Adoption of Home Service Packages
  • Adoption of Mobile and Internet Bundles
  • ARPU of Total Home Services
  • ARPU of Standalone Home Service
  • ARPU of Bundled Home Service
  • ARPU of Most Common Home Service Packages

Home Service Provider NPS

  • Net Promoter Score by Sector - Trending (2019-2024)
  • Net Promoter Score of Home Service Providers
  • Net Promoter Score of Home Internet Providers' Services
  • Net Promoter Score of Home Phone Providers' Services
  • Net Promoter Score of Mobile Providers' Services
  • Net Promoter Score of Traditional Pay-TV Providers' Services
  • Net Promoter Score of Professional Security System Monitoring Providers

Broadband Close-Up

  • Market Share of Top Ten Residential Home Internet Providers
  • Residential Fiber and Fixed Wireless Trends: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

Appendix

Companies Featured

  • AT&T
  • T-Mobile
  • Verizon

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

