U.S. Home Services Market Dashboard, Q2 2025 Edition: Product Adoption, Spending Intentions, And Churn
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Home Services Dashboard Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Home Services Dashboard visualizes the most important metrics informing the strategic decision making of companies providing communications services to the home.
Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks the movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Industry Benchmarks
- Internet Adoption in US Households Adoption of Traditional Bundled Home Services Home Service Subscriptions - YoY vs. QoQ Adoption of Standalone vs. Bundled Services Adoption of Home Service Packages Adoption of Mobile and Internet Bundles ARPU of Total Home Services ARPU of Standalone Home Service ARPU of Bundled Home Service ARPU of Most Common Home Service Packages
Home Service Provider NPS
- Net Promoter Score by Sector - Trending (2019-2024) Net Promoter Score of Home Service Providers Net Promoter Score of Home Internet Providers' Services Net Promoter Score of Home Phone Providers' Services Net Promoter Score of Mobile Providers' Services Net Promoter Score of Traditional Pay-TV Providers' Services Net Promoter Score of Professional Security System Monitoring Providers
Broadband Close-Up
- Market Share of Top Ten Residential Home Internet Providers Residential Fiber and Fixed Wireless Trends: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile
Appendix
Companies Featured
- AT&T T-Mobile Verizon
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment