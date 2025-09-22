We're In A Great Spot As A Team, Says Alyssa Healy Ahead Of ODI WC Defense

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Australia skipper Alyssa Healy said the side is well-prepared and is in a great spot for their ODI World Cup title defence when the marquee event starts on September 30. Australia have won the global competition seven times and will begin their campaign against trans-tasman neighbours New Zealand in Indore on October 1.

“I think we're in a great spot as a team; we've had some valuable time together as a group across multiple camps over the winter and I think everyone has enjoyed the chance to tailor their preparation through the Australia A series and domestic cricket in England.

“We couldn't be more excited to be over here in India finalising our preparations for the World Cup. It's a great place to play and somewhere we're all reasonably familiar with. We know we've put in the time both on and off the field, so we come in confident with that body of work behind us and are ready to play some ODI Cricket," wrote Alyssa in her column for the ICC on Monday.

Australia go into the competition on the back of a 2-1 series win over India, including posting 412 in the series decider in New Delhi. Though Alyssa didn't get a big score in the recent series against India, she was pleased with getting some game time under her belt after suffering foot and knee injuries in the last 12 months.

“For me personally, having the opportunity to play that 'A' series at home was huge, getting through six games of cricket in a short space of time was a big tick for me after coming back from injury,” she said.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux is all set to play in the tournament after recovering from a knee surgery in January, and is amongst five Australian players who will feature in a 50-over World Cup for the first time.

“Our group is incredibly well balanced with plenty of youth to compliment the more experienced players and while for some it'll be their first ODI World Cup, they've all had exposure to major tournaments and high-pressure series.”

“We're especially thrilled to have Sophie Molineux back in the squad, having overcome knee surgery earlier this year. She's had a rough run with injuries, so it'll be great to see her back in the green and gold throughout the World Cup,” added Alyssa.

Australia will also play two games in Sri Lanka, and Alyssa expressed confidence in the side's ability to get success there.“India and Sri Lanka present different challenges as venues but exciting ones that we as a team are really embracing.

“As a team we've not played in Sri Lanka since 2016, but plenty of our group have had experience there over the years with various development tours. It'll be nice to get back there and hopefully have some success in our matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“It's going to be a cracking tournament this year but what I love most about ODI World Cups is being able to play every side, knowing that you have to beat every team in the World to lift that trophy makes them tough to win. We know we have to play consistently throughout and each and every game is important. Our group is looking forward to that challenge and can't wait to get going!” she concluded.