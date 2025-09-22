Binance Blockchain Yatra 2025: Chennai Emerges as India’s Web3 Innovation Powerhouse
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Chennai, September 22, 2025: Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and virtual digital asset exchange, successfully hosted the Chennai chapter of Binance Blockchain Yatra 2025, marking another milestone in its mission to bring blockchain awareness and adoption to communities across India.
Over 300 industry professionals, startup founders, students, and blockchain enthusiasts gathered at the Hotel Pullman, Chennai, transforming the city’s dynamic tech landscape into a vibrant Web3 innovation hub. The event offered a community-first, hands-on experience featuring interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and engaging panel discussions designed to tap into Tamil Nadu’s rich innovation culture - anchored by one of India’s largest pools of IT talent and entrepreneurial spirit.
Chennai is widely recognized as a leader in technology adoption, supported by premier institutions such as IIT Madras and Anna University, and fostered by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM). The state is also among the pioneers in India to implement a dedicated blockchain backbone for governance, launched by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA). This statewide blockchain infrastructure enhances government service transparency, efficiency, and security - a testament to Tamil Nadu’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge digital solutions.
The Yatra’s highlight was two expert panel discussions featuring prominent leaders from technology, academia, and entrepreneurship:
- The first panel, “What Makes Tamil Nadu the Startup Engine of India,” was moderated by Manoj Singh, Founder & Editor of TICE, and included Prem Kumar, Founder & Director of OptiSol; Anandh Kannan, Founder & CEO of Insoft Innovations; and Kushal Manupati, Growth & Operations Lead, South Asia at Binance. The discussion focused on Tamil Nadu’s strengths in building and scaling startups, ecosystem gaps impacting growth, its role in AI and blockchain adoption, and the contribution of global platforms in fostering collaboration.
- The second panel, “Chennai: Leading India’s Tech Frontier with AI, DeepTech, and Web3,” moderated by Kushal Manupati, featured David Charlu, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Veryx Technologies; Senthil Kumar R, Head of Industry & Corporate Connect at MeitY–NASSCOM Centre of Excellence, and Dipankar Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Digi2O. This discussion focused on Chennai’s rise as a leader in frontier technologies, detailing how startups are harnessing AI, DeepTech, and blockchain to scale globally.
Together, these sessions provided a comprehensive look at Tamil Nadu’s significant role in India’s expanding Web3 landscape, leveraging its robust IT foundation, entrepreneurial drive, and world-class institutions.
“Chennai’s dynamic startup ecosystem and deep talent pool make it a critical hub for blockchain innovation. The enthusiasm and commitment shown by entrepreneurs and innovators today underscore why Chennai is a vital pillar in India’s Web3 journey. The Binance Blockchain Yatra is about empowering communities to transform ideas into impact, and Chennai exemplified that spirit perfectly,” said Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia, Binance.
"Being part of Tamil Nadu’s evolving tech ecosystem has been a journey of learning, collaboration, and collective impact. Chennai’s strength lies not just in its technology but in the vibrant community of innovators and leaders committed to pushing boundaries and creating real-world value. Events like the Binance Blockchain Yatra exemplify this spirit by bringing together diverse perspectives, fostering meaningful connections, and accelerating the region’s growth as a hub for AI, DeepTech, and Web3. It is inspiring to witness and contribute to this collective journey toward building an inclusive, future-ready digital ecosystem that can empower communities and drive sustainable growth,” said Senthil Kumar R, Head of Industry & Corporate Connect, MeitY–NASSCOM Centre of Excellence.
Throughout the event, attendees actively engaged with blockchain applications, collaborated in brainstorming sessions, and networked with industry mentors. This vibrant participation highlights Binance’s commitment to fostering an accessible, responsible, and community-driven blockchain ecosystem across India.
The Binance Blockchain Yatra now continues its journey to Mumbai, advancing its vision to strengthen India’s Web3 movement by creating spaces where developers, students, and innovators can come together to learn, collaborate, and shape the country’s digital future.
