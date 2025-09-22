Motorola kicks off its festive Sale on Flipkart Big Billion Days starting today 00:00hrs with Unbeatable Offers on motorola edge 60 PRO, motorola edge 60 FUSION, moto g96 5G, moto g86 POWER and motorola razr 60
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 22nd September 2025: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, is bringing disruptive prices on its most powerful and stylish line-up with the #BigBillionMotoRush during Flipka’t’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025.From the w’rld’s most immersive AI-powered motorola edge 60 PRO and motorola edge 60 FUSION to bestselling moto g series smartphones, and the iconic motorola razr 60 series, Motorola is set to redefine festive shopping this season. The sale goes live today on Flipkart from 00:00 hrs. All devices will be available at attractive Big Billion Days prices throughout the sale period.
motorola edge 60 PRO
Starting this Big Billion Days with the ultimate premium AI smartphone deal, the motorola edge 60 PRO 8+256GB variant, originally priced at 29,999, is now available at a net effective price of just 24,999*, making it a flagship disruptor at an unbeatable value. The edge 60 PRO debuts the segment’s only Panto™e™ validated triple 50MP camera system with motoAI, including a Sony LYTIA 700C main camera, 50MP ultrawide + macro, 10MP telephoto with 3X optical & 50X AI Super Zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. Capture Professional-grade photos and 4K videos with AI-driven stabilization, AI Photo Enhancer, and Google Photos tools such as AI Magic Eraser.
Complementing its photography Prowess is the world’s most durable 6”7” 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display with 4500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 7i. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme with upto 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and upto 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, the device delivers next-level AI performance and gaming. Its massive 6000mAh battery with 90W TurboP™wer™ charging, 15W wireless charging, and DXOMARK #1 Gold Battery score ensures true flagship endurance. Built for the toughest conditions, it comes with IP68/IP69 Protection and MIL-810H military-grade durability. Motorola edge60 Pro is available in 4 stunning Pantone colors along with premium fin–shes – PANTONE Dazzling Blue (fabric finish), PANTONE Walnut (wood finish) and PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape (vegan leather) and it stands out as true Looks+Performance+Camera Champion. The festive pricing for other variants includes 28,999* (12+256GB), originally priced at 33,999, and 32,999* (16+512GB), originally priced at 37,999.
motorola edge 60 FUSION
The motorola edge 60 FUSION is the best Big Billion Days all-rounder smartphone under 20K, which delivers the world’s most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Panto™e™ validation, 4500nits peak brightness, 96.3% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 7i Protection. With Smart Water Touch 3.0 and SGS Eye Protection, the display ensures unmatched clarity, vibrancy, and durability for gaming, work, and entertainment. Its seg’ent’s only 100% True Colour Sony LYTIA 700C camera captures Professional-grade shots with 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, all supporting 4K video recording. Enhanced by motoAI and Google AI tools like Magic Eraser, Unblur, and Magic Editor, the device offers AI Adaptive Stabilization, Dual Capture, and Audio Zoom for a seamless creative experience. Designed for resilience, the motorola edge 60 FUSION features IP68/IP69 Protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and Pantone-curated colors like Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, Slipstream, and Zephyr in premium vegan leather finish. Festive special pricing is 19,999* (8+256GB), originally priced at 22,999, and 21,999* (12+256GB), originally priced at 24,999, making it the perfect combination of sophistication, endurance, and next-gen AI performance.
Powerful g-Series
moto g96 5G
The moto g96 5G, the best undiputed all-rounder smartphone under 15K, brings segment-first features to the g-series with its Segment’s only phone with 144Hz 6.”7” pOLED Curved Display. With Display Colour Boost, 10-bit 100% DCI-P3, 1600nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, SGS Eye PROtection, Flicker-Free technology, and Smart Water Touch 2.0, it delivers an immersive and durable visual experience for gaming, work, and entertainment. The device is equipped with the segment’s best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C camera with motoAI, supporting AI Photo Enhancement, Google AI tools like AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor, and AI Photo Unblur, along with 4K video recording from all lenses. Photography is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide + macro lens and a 32MP 4K selfie camera. Powered by the Snapdrag®n® 7s Gen 2 Processor with IP68 and water-touch PROtection, it delivers smooth multitasking, high-performance gaming, and reliable connectivity. The ultra-slim 7.93mm, 178g vegan leather design adds premium style, while a 5500mAh battery with 33W TurboPo™er™ fast charging ensures long-lasting usage. Available at festive special limited period pricing of 14,999* (8+128GB), originally priced at 17,999, and 16,999* (8+256GB), originally priced at 19,999. moto g96 5G perfectly balances performance, durability, and design for the Big Billion Days sale.
moto g86 POWER
Redefining mid-range power and endurance, the moto g86 5G POWER is built for those who demand display brilliance and battery longevity. Its Segment’s brightest 6.”7” 1.5K pOLED Super HD display offers 4500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh, Display Colour Boost, SGS Eye Protection, and Smart Water Touch 2.0, delivering the brightest visuals in its category.
Complementing its display is the massive 6720mAh battery—/b>—the largest ever in a moto g series —evice—offering over two days of runtime with 33W Tu™boPower™ fast charging. Capture every story with a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, 8MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP 4K selfie camera, all powered by motoAI and Google Photos tools. MIL-810H toughness, IP68/IP69 Protection, and Gorilla Glass 7i make it one of the most durable smartphones in its segment, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset ensures seamless performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Available at a festive special price of 15,999*, originally priced at 17,999, the moto g86 POWER is the best display and battery smartphone around 15K.
motorola razr 60
The motorola razr 60, the India’s coolest and most stylish flip in its segment, is crafted for creators who seek innovation, style, and durability. It introduces the wor’d’s first gesture-controlled video recording on a flip phone, paired with a Pan™one™-validated True Colour camera system powered by motoAI for Adaptive Stabilization, Photo Enhancement, and video enhancement. Capture every detail with the 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, delivering authentic visuals with studio-like clarity.Setting new standards in design, the razr 60 features
Alongside smartphones, Motorola is also extending exciting Big Billion Days offers across its ecosystem products. The moto buds LOOP (Swarovski Edition) are now available at a festive price of 9,999*, while the moto buds LOOP and moto buds BASS can be availed at just 5,999* and 1,999 respectively. For computing and productivity, the premium moto book 60 PRO is priced at 54,990*, and the moto book 60 which is the best laptop under 40K at just 39,990*, offering OLED brilliance in Pantone-curated designs. Tablet enthusiasts can get the powerful moto pad 60 PRO bundled with moto pen pro at 21,499*, while the sleek and lightweight moto pad 60 NEO, the best Tab under 15K is available at an incredible festive price of just 12,999*.
About Motorola & Lenovo:
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement o‘ ‘Ne’ IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with ’enovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
motorola edge 60 PRO
Starting this Big Billion Days with the ultimate premium AI smartphone deal, the motorola edge 60 PRO 8+256GB variant, originally priced at 29,999, is now available at a net effective price of just 24,999*, making it a flagship disruptor at an unbeatable value. The edge 60 PRO debuts the segment’s only Panto™e™ validated triple 50MP camera system with motoAI, including a Sony LYTIA 700C main camera, 50MP ultrawide + macro, 10MP telephoto with 3X optical & 50X AI Super Zoom, and a 50MP selfie camera. Capture Professional-grade photos and 4K videos with AI-driven stabilization, AI Photo Enhancer, and Google Photos tools such as AI Magic Eraser.
Complementing its photography Prowess is the world’s most durable 6”7” 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display with 4500nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 7i. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme with upto 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and upto 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, the device delivers next-level AI performance and gaming. Its massive 6000mAh battery with 90W TurboP™wer™ charging, 15W wireless charging, and DXOMARK #1 Gold Battery score ensures true flagship endurance. Built for the toughest conditions, it comes with IP68/IP69 Protection and MIL-810H military-grade durability. Motorola edge60 Pro is available in 4 stunning Pantone colors along with premium fin–shes – PANTONE Dazzling Blue (fabric finish), PANTONE Walnut (wood finish) and PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape (vegan leather) and it stands out as true Looks+Performance+Camera Champion. The festive pricing for other variants includes 28,999* (12+256GB), originally priced at 33,999, and 32,999* (16+512GB), originally priced at 37,999.
motorola edge 60 FUSION
The motorola edge 60 FUSION is the best Big Billion Days all-rounder smartphone under 20K, which delivers the world’s most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display with Panto™e™ validation, 4500nits peak brightness, 96.3% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 7i Protection. With Smart Water Touch 3.0 and SGS Eye Protection, the display ensures unmatched clarity, vibrancy, and durability for gaming, work, and entertainment. Its seg’ent’s only 100% True Colour Sony LYTIA 700C camera captures Professional-grade shots with 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, all supporting 4K video recording. Enhanced by motoAI and Google AI tools like Magic Eraser, Unblur, and Magic Editor, the device offers AI Adaptive Stabilization, Dual Capture, and Audio Zoom for a seamless creative experience. Designed for resilience, the motorola edge 60 FUSION features IP68/IP69 Protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and Pantone-curated colors like Amazonite, Mykonos Blue, Slipstream, and Zephyr in premium vegan leather finish. Festive special pricing is 19,999* (8+256GB), originally priced at 22,999, and 21,999* (12+256GB), originally priced at 24,999, making it the perfect combination of sophistication, endurance, and next-gen AI performance.
Powerful g-Series
moto g96 5G
The moto g96 5G, the best undiputed all-rounder smartphone under 15K, brings segment-first features to the g-series with its Segment’s only phone with 144Hz 6.”7” pOLED Curved Display. With Display Colour Boost, 10-bit 100% DCI-P3, 1600nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5, SGS Eye PROtection, Flicker-Free technology, and Smart Water Touch 2.0, it delivers an immersive and durable visual experience for gaming, work, and entertainment. The device is equipped with the segment’s best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 700C camera with motoAI, supporting AI Photo Enhancement, Google AI tools like AI Magic Eraser, AI Magic Editor, and AI Photo Unblur, along with 4K video recording from all lenses. Photography is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide + macro lens and a 32MP 4K selfie camera. Powered by the Snapdrag®n® 7s Gen 2 Processor with IP68 and water-touch PROtection, it delivers smooth multitasking, high-performance gaming, and reliable connectivity. The ultra-slim 7.93mm, 178g vegan leather design adds premium style, while a 5500mAh battery with 33W TurboPo™er™ fast charging ensures long-lasting usage. Available at festive special limited period pricing of 14,999* (8+128GB), originally priced at 17,999, and 16,999* (8+256GB), originally priced at 19,999. moto g96 5G perfectly balances performance, durability, and design for the Big Billion Days sale.
moto g86 POWER
Redefining mid-range power and endurance, the moto g86 5G POWER is built for those who demand display brilliance and battery longevity. Its Segment’s brightest 6.”7” 1.5K pOLED Super HD display offers 4500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh, Display Colour Boost, SGS Eye Protection, and Smart Water Touch 2.0, delivering the brightest visuals in its category.
Complementing its display is the massive 6720mAh battery—/b>—the largest ever in a moto g series —evice—offering over two days of runtime with 33W Tu™boPower™ fast charging. Capture every story with a 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 main camera, 8MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP 4K selfie camera, all powered by motoAI and Google Photos tools. MIL-810H toughness, IP68/IP69 Protection, and Gorilla Glass 7i make it one of the most durable smartphones in its segment, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset ensures seamless performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Available at a festive special price of 15,999*, originally priced at 17,999, the moto g86 POWER is the best display and battery smartphone around 15K.
motorola razr 60
The motorola razr 60, the India’s coolest and most stylish flip in its segment, is crafted for creators who seek innovation, style, and durability. It introduces the wor’d’s first gesture-controlled video recording on a flip phone, paired with a Pan™one™-validated True Colour camera system powered by motoAI for Adaptive Stabilization, Photo Enhancement, and video enhancement. Capture every detail with the 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide + macro, and 32MP selfie cameras, delivering authentic visuals with studio-like clarity.Setting new standards in design, the razr 60 features
Alongside smartphones, Motorola is also extending exciting Big Billion Days offers across its ecosystem products. The moto buds LOOP (Swarovski Edition) are now available at a festive price of 9,999*, while the moto buds LOOP and moto buds BASS can be availed at just 5,999* and 1,999 respectively. For computing and productivity, the premium moto book 60 PRO is priced at 54,990*, and the moto book 60 which is the best laptop under 40K at just 39,990*, offering OLED brilliance in Pantone-curated designs. Tablet enthusiasts can get the powerful moto pad 60 PRO bundled with moto pen pro at 21,499*, while the sleek and lightweight moto pad 60 NEO, the best Tab under 15K is available at an incredible festive price of just 12,999*.
About Motorola & Lenovo:
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement o‘ ‘Ne’ IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with ’enovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment