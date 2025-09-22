Telr Payment Gateway Partners with Kema to Drive Next-Gen Payment Solutions
(MENAFN- Telr) Dubai, 22 September 2025 – Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kema, a UAE-based fintech platform offering a SaaS solution designed to help B2B SMEs optimize and automate their cash flow processes across the region. This collaboration combines Telr’s comprehensive payment solutions with Kema’s agile platform, empowering merchants to build and scale world-class payment experiences with just a few clicks.
Through this partnership, Kema merchants gain seamless access to Telr’s powerful suite of local and international payment instruments, enabling smooth, secure transactions across over 120 currencies and 30 languages. With Telr’s UAE Central Bank Retail Payment Services License (RPS), businesses benefit from full regulatory compliance. Meanwhile, Kema empowers businesses to generate invoices instantly, embed payment links, send reminders, and track cash flow in real-time.
Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Kema to deliver robust local and international payment options with top-tier security at competitive rates. By combining our payment expertise with Kema’s intelligent finance tools, we’re empowering merchants to scale their digital commerce seamlessly and securely while streamlining cash flow.”
Michael Ghandour, Founder & CEO of Kema, said, “The Kema x Telr partnership shatters the myth that card payments are only for consumers. Through Telr, Kema has already facilitated over $2.5M in B2B card payments and is on track to double this within the next 12 months. By turning every static invoice into a consumer-grade checkout, Kema offers secure payment links and a dedicated B2B invoice flow pre-built with Telr. The result: 60% improvement in on-time payments while saving 100s of hours for finance teams. With the widest range of plug-ins to leading accounting platforms, Wafeq, QuickBooks, Xero, Microsoft Dynamics, Odoo, Workday, and more. Kema enables businesses to get set up in minutes and access a complete receivables platform: automation, reminders, payments, invoice financing, and beyond.”
This partnership sets a new benchmark for digital payments in the region, blending innovation and regulatory compliance to drive growth. Together, Telr and Kema are shaping the future of seamless and secure digital commerce.
