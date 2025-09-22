Death Toll from Mexico City Gas Tanker Blast Rises
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from the early September explosion of a tanker truck transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Mexico City has increased to 28, officials revealed on Sunday.
Authorities in the capital confirmed that a 36-year-old patient, who had sustained severe burns, died after the vehicle carrying 49,500 liters of LPG erupted in flames along a major roadway in the city.
The deadly incident took place on Sept. 10 at the La Concordia Bridge, a heavily used highway linking Mexico City with neighboring states.
According to Mexico’s public health authorities, three individuals are still hospitalized in critical condition.
Among the survivors is a two-year-old child whose life was spared due to the bravery of her grandmother, Alicia Matías Teodoro, who shielded her with her own body.
Matías Teodoro succumbed to burns covering 90% of her body on Sept. 14.
Her granddaughter, Jazlyn Azulet, remains in stable condition and is undergoing medical care at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas, in the United States.
The firms involved in the incident — Grupo Tomza, the gas supplier, and Transportadora Silza, the truck’s operator — have yet to offer financial assistance or compensation to the victims or their relatives.
In a joint announcement, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment (ASEA) disclosed that the trucking firm lacked insurance and did not possess the mandatory environmental liability policy.
