Uzbekistan, Belarus Move Toward Joint Farming Initiatives

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed the implementation of joint projects in the areas of livestock farming and potato cultivation, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The issue was brought to the table during a sit-down between Davron Vakhabov, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Mikhail Myatlikov, the Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which took place in Belarus.

The talks were attended by Belarus' Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Igor Dorofeychik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Belarus Rakhmatulla Nazarov, as well as representatives of Uzbek businesses.

The sides considered the possibility of implementing joint agricultural projects in the Vitebsk region, Belarus, on an area of 15,000 hectares. Discussions focused on cooperation mechanisms, attracting investment, processing agricultural products, and organizing their export.

In addition, within the framework of developing the HoReCa sector, the parties reviewed an initiative to open a restaurant of Uzbek national cuisine in Belarus.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to proceed to the practical phase of cooperation and to further elaborate specific projects.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus increased by 25% in 2025, reaching nearly $1 billion. In February 2026, contracts worth almost $110 million were signed during the official visit of a Belarusian government delegation to Uzbekistan, highlighting both countries' intention to further expand economic cooperation.