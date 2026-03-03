Qatar Says Thwarted Iran Attacks On Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula / AFP

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's military thwarted attacks on Hamad International Airport, the Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, said on Tuesday.



Search underway for crews of Iranian aircraft shot down on Monday: Al Ansari

Swift action contains damage at key industrial sites of Qatar: Al Ansari QatarEnergy to stop downstream production

"There were attempts to attack Hamad International Airport, they were all thwarted... the missiles were downed by our defensive measures, and none of them have reached the airport," Al-Ansari told a press conference, adding that Qatar had not been in contact with Iran since the start of the strikes.

He also added that Iranian targets are not just military but all of country's territory.