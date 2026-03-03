Indigo Starts Repatriation Flights On Middle East Routes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced on Tuesday that in view of the evolving situation in the Middle East and Persian Gulf, it has begun repatriation efforts aligned with the relevant authorities in India and the respective governments.

Four such flights are now en route to Jeddah and one is expected to be operated to and from Muscat, later in the day.

"From Wednesday, more scheduled flights and seat capacity are expected to be offered. IndiGo will be reinstating select flights as part of a carefully planned restoration of its schedule, with safety as the topmost priority. Operations are expected to be resumed to the following destinations in line with prevailing airspace conditions and necessary approvals: Middle East: Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah; Europe: Athens. The total works out to 13 return flights (26 sectors)," according to an IndiGo statement.

"For March 4, repatriation flights to stations in the UAE are being worked upon, however, it will depend on the local situation and required necessary approvals. Given the evolving situation this will be confirmed at a later stage," the airline carrier said.

"For all other stations, IndiGo is closely monitoring the situation and working with the relevant authorities for local slots and permits to progressively restore its operational schedule. IndiGo continues to update its social media platforms and website with the latest status. Amid this highly volatile situation, safety and security of its customers, crew and aircraft continue to be of paramount importance to IndiGo," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the UAE-based airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways started operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2, after Dubai Airports confirmed a partial resumption of operations after the airport was closed due to the outbreak of hostilities between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.

The Emirates said it will prioritise customers with earlier bookings as it restarts services in phases. The airline will contact passengers who have been rebooked onto these limited flights directly.

"Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified," Emirates said in a statement.

The Dubai-based airline said that all other flights remain suspended until further notice.

It added that it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly.

"Updates will be published on emirates and its official social media channels."

Etihad said it will conduct some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights "in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals".

However, authorities have not provided a timeline for full restoration of normal operations.

Dubai Airports said a small number of flights will be permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) starting Sunday evening.

However, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said, "Exceptional flights are now operating at UAE airports. Do not proceed to the airport until your airline contacts you with confirmed flight details to ensure a smooth process for all."