Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|661,941
|10.09
|6,681,225.82
|15 September 2025
|12,000
|10.35
|124,200.00
|16 September 2025
|5,572
|10.27
|57,245.06
|17 September 2025
|12,000
|10.38
|124,552.80
|18 September 2025
|12,500
|10.33
|129,158.75
|19 September 2025
|12,000
|10.24
|122,830.80
|Total, 15 September 2025 to 19 September 2025
|54,072
|10.32
|557,987.41
|Total accumulated under the programme
|716,013
|10.11
|7,239,213.23
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 716,013 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of the Company's share capital.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
|
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
-
SE_23_2025_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback
Columbus - Share buyback transactions 15 September 2025 - 19 September 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment