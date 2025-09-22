Guarding The AI Gateway: Insights For Chief Information Security Officers (Cisos) - Securing Enterprise Interactions With Generative AI
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOs: Guarding the AI Gateway" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides chief information security officers (CISOs) with a comprehensive roadmap to secure the enterprise adoption of GenAI technologies. It identifies key risk vectors, including prompt injection, data leakage, API exploitation, model poisoning, and shadow AI, and outlines strategic shifts required to mitigate them.
As generative AI becomes deeply embedded in enterprise operations, fueling copilots, assistants, and automated agents, organizations face a wave of new and dynamic security risks. Traditional cybersecurity architectures are ill-equipped to address the fluidity, autonomy, and unpredictability of GenAI systems.
Drawing from interviews with leading vendors, the study maps the GenAI security ecosystem across three solution categories: real-time defense, offensive testing, and agentic AI protection. It delivers five strategic imperatives for CISOs, from lifecycle-wide governance and adaptive controls to offensive testing and secure-by-design adoption.
The report also highlights three high-growth opportunities in GenAI security, underscoring the need for platform convergence, SME-friendly solutions, and continuous red teaming. Ultimately, the CISO emerges not as a gatekeeper but as a risk strategist and enabler of secure, AI-driven innovation.
Key Topics Covered:
The Strategic Imperative
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Context and Scope of Analysis Risks at the Interface: Securing Enterprise Interactions with Generative AI Strategic Role of the CISO Vendor Landscape and Solution Overview Insights for CISOs: Strategic Recommendations
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Lifecycle-Wide AI Security Platforms Growth Opportunity 2: AI Security-as-a-Service for SMEs and Non-Tech Verticals Growth Opportunity 3: Offensive Security and Continuous Red Teaming for GenAI
The Final Word
Transformational Growth Journey
- Powered by the Growth Pipeline Engine Growth Pipeline Engine
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment