UK Explores Plan To Abolish Visa Fees For Top Global Talent, FT Reports
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is exploring proposals to abolish some visa fees for top global talent at a time when the US has taken a tougher stance on immigration, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Starmer's "global talent task force" is working on ideas to lure to the UK the world's best scientists, academics and digital experts, seeking to boost economic growth, the report said.
The Treasury department and Downing Street did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
US President Donald Trump said his country would impose a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas from Sunday, in line with a wide-ranging immigration crackdown.
