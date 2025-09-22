Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK Explores Plan To Abolish Visa Fees For Top Global Talent, FT Reports

UK Explores Plan To Abolish Visa Fees For Top Global Talent, FT Reports


2025-09-22 04:19:42
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is exploring proposals to abolish some visa fees for top global talent at a time when the US has taken a tougher stance on immigration, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Starmer's "global talent task force" is working on ideas to lure to the UK the world's best scientists, academics and digital experts, seeking to boost economic growth, the report said.

Recommended For You

The Treasury department and Downing Street did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

US President Donald Trump said his country would impose a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas from Sunday, in line with a wide-ranging immigration crackdown.

MENAFN22092025000049011007ID1110092468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search