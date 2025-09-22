Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dukhan Bank Announces QR1,000,000 Thara'a Grand Prize Winner

2025-09-22 04:18:58
Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank is pleased to announce that Shaikh Munawaruddin has won the QR1,000,000 grand prize in the latest draw of Thara'a, the Bank's Shari'ah-compliant savings account.
The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative from the Qualitative Licence and Market Control Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The Thara'a savings campaign, which has a total prize pool of QR5,025,000 and 327 winners throughout the year, including the thre grand prizes of QR1,000,000 each, drawn every four months, monthly draws for a single prize of QR50,000, and 35 additional prizes valued at QR5,000 each, reflects Dukhan Bank's commitment to rewarding customers while promoting a savings culture aligned with Islamic values.
Thara'a offers customers access to substantial rewards alongside Dukhan Bank's full suite of innovative digital banking services, reinforcing the Bank's position as Qatar's leading provider of Shari'ah-compliant financial solutions.
Customers who wish to participate in Thara'a can open a savings account via the Dukhan Bank website, mobile app, or at any branch.

