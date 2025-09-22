Qatar Beat Yemen In U-17 Gulf Cup

Faisal Saeed was the goal scorer for Qatar as the hosts clinched a 1-0 victory over Yemen in their opening match of the AGCFF U-17 Gulf Cup. The match was played at the Grand Hamad Stadium. Qatar will next take on Oman on Wednesday before meeting UAE on Saturday at the same venue.

