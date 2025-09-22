Trump Says He Would Defend Poland, Baltics Nations Against Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has pledged to defend Poland and the Baltic nations if Russia intensifies its aggressive actions, despite Moscow's denial of any threat to NATO allies.
In a statement to reporters on Sunday, Trump was asked by a news agency whether he would "help defend" Poland and the Baltic states "if Russia keeps escalating." Trump answered: "Yeah, I would. I would."
Trump's commitment follows recent, unverified reports from Poland and Estonia accusing Russia of violating their airspace. On Friday, Estonia, a NATO member in the Baltic region, claimed that three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace in what it described as an "unprecedented brazen" provocation. In response, Tallinn formally requested urgent consultations under NATO’s Article 4, which allows member nations to seek discussions if they perceive a threat to their security or territorial integrity.
Just days earlier, on September 9, Poland reported that Russia had launched at least 19 drones into its airspace. EU officials, including high-ranking diplomat Kaja Kallas, called the incident a "deliberate violation," prompting NATO to increase aerial patrols over Polish skies.
Moscow has rejected both allegations. On Poland’s claim, Russian officials suggested the possibility of a false flag operation orchestrated by Kyiv, aimed at dragging NATO into direct conflict with Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the drone incident was fabricated to tarnish Russia’s image and disrupt the peace process in Ukraine.
Further, on Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry dismissed Estonia's claims, explaining that the jets were on a routine flight from Karelia to Kaliningrad. They flew over neutral Baltic Sea waters, more than 3 kilometers from Estonia's Vaindloo island, without crossing into Estonian airspace.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Western officials have raised alarms over the potential risk to EU countries, particularly those near Russia. Earlier this year, Brussels launched a rapid militarization effort, with NATO members agreeing to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, citing the “Russian threat.” Poland and the Baltic states have been among the most vocal, citing their geographical proximity to Russia.
However, Moscow has repeatedly denied posing a threat, accusing the West of fueling Russophobia to justify military expansions and deflect attention from internal issues. In 2023, Russia downgraded diplomatic ties with the Baltic states, labeling them “extremely Russophobic.”
In a statement to reporters on Sunday, Trump was asked by a news agency whether he would "help defend" Poland and the Baltic states "if Russia keeps escalating." Trump answered: "Yeah, I would. I would."
Trump's commitment follows recent, unverified reports from Poland and Estonia accusing Russia of violating their airspace. On Friday, Estonia, a NATO member in the Baltic region, claimed that three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace in what it described as an "unprecedented brazen" provocation. In response, Tallinn formally requested urgent consultations under NATO’s Article 4, which allows member nations to seek discussions if they perceive a threat to their security or territorial integrity.
Just days earlier, on September 9, Poland reported that Russia had launched at least 19 drones into its airspace. EU officials, including high-ranking diplomat Kaja Kallas, called the incident a "deliberate violation," prompting NATO to increase aerial patrols over Polish skies.
Moscow has rejected both allegations. On Poland’s claim, Russian officials suggested the possibility of a false flag operation orchestrated by Kyiv, aimed at dragging NATO into direct conflict with Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the drone incident was fabricated to tarnish Russia’s image and disrupt the peace process in Ukraine.
Further, on Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry dismissed Estonia's claims, explaining that the jets were on a routine flight from Karelia to Kaliningrad. They flew over neutral Baltic Sea waters, more than 3 kilometers from Estonia's Vaindloo island, without crossing into Estonian airspace.
Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Western officials have raised alarms over the potential risk to EU countries, particularly those near Russia. Earlier this year, Brussels launched a rapid militarization effort, with NATO members agreeing to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, citing the “Russian threat.” Poland and the Baltic states have been among the most vocal, citing their geographical proximity to Russia.
However, Moscow has repeatedly denied posing a threat, accusing the West of fueling Russophobia to justify military expansions and deflect attention from internal issues. In 2023, Russia downgraded diplomatic ties with the Baltic states, labeling them “extremely Russophobic.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment