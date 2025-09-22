Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook Report 2025: Intensifying Trade Wars, Reciprocal Tariffs, And An Uncertain Economic Outlook In Developed Regions Are Expected To Muffle Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fleet management industry is leveraging AI and telematics for enhanced performance insights, driven by regulatory requirements and ROI awareness. Opportunities arise from telematics' convergence with edge computing, boosting data-driven decision-making, security, and operational efficiency across sectors.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

With rapid advancements in connected technologies, particularly AI, the fleet management industry is undergoing a transformation. This year's research delivers a comprehensive overview of the current market environment, emerging trends, and growth opportunities.

AI is primed to dominate fleet management technologies in North America in 2025. The integration of AI has enhanced telematics systems, providing fleet operators with valuable insights into fleet performance. Regulatory mandates, such as electronic logging device requirements in North America and the smart tachograph regulations in Europe, also are driving telematics adoption. Awareness about the potential return on investment from telematics solutions is also a key driver, alongside the demand for operational efficiency, fuel savings, and environmental sustainability.

Emerging trends in the market include the convergence of telematics with edge computing and video telematics. These innovations promise to open new avenues for data-driven decision-making and improve security in the connected truck ecosystem.

This outlook also provides an in-depth look at market metrics, including installed base, penetration rates, adoption levels, OEM market shares, and the impact of telematics products across various regions and sectors. It also offers a detailed analysis of growth opportunities, helping industry stakeholders develop targeted strategies to overcome challenges and capitalize on new revenue streams in this rapidly evolving market.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope of Analysis



Types of Telematics Solutions and Purchase Models Market Segmentation

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment



Important Findings: A Recap of 2024

Important Findings: Top 5 Predictions for 2025

Competitive Environment Key Competitors

Macroeconomic Factors



Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Top 10 Trends for 2025

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Growth Opportunity 1: Global GDP Growth

Growth Opportunity 2: North America

Growth Opportunity 3: Latin America

Growth Opportunity 4: Western Europe

Growth Opportunity 5: Middle East Growth Opportunity 6: Asia

Market Overview, 2025



Notable M&As in 2024

Snapshot of Regulations and Mandates

Top Connected Truck Telematics Trends in 2025

Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market

Regional Analysis by Service Revenue

Regional Opportunity Analysis by Industry/Application

Companies to Watch in Related Markets Emerging Competitors in Related Markets

Market Measurement Analyses by Region, 2025



Installed Base by Region

Analysis of Service Revenue by Region

Percent Contribution Forecast by Product Type

Percent Contribution Forecast by Pricing and Service Model

LCV and M/HCV Telematics Contribution Forecast

LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration Global Connected OEM and Third-Party Contribution Forecast

Market and Competitive Landscape, 2025



Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market

OEM Telematics Value Chain Important Telematics OEMs

Tier I Supplier Telematics Value Chain

Important Tier I Telematics Participants

Regional Predictions, 2025



Regional Analysis: North America

2025 Vendor Analysis: North America

Regional Analysis: Europe

2025 Vendor Analysis: Europe

Regional Analysis: LATAM

2025 Vendor Analysis: LATAM

Regional Analysis: ANZ

2025 Vendor Analysis: ANZ

Regional Analysis: India

2025 Vendor Analysis: India

Regional Analysis: Russia and CIS

2025 Vendor Analysis: Russia and CIS

2024 Regional Analysis: Middle East

2025 Vendor Analysis: Middle East

Regional Analysis: South Africa 2025 Vendor Analysis: South Africa

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Video Safety

Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers and Acquisitions Growth Opportunity 3: AI in Fleet Management

Appendix & Next Steps



Abbreviations and Acronyms Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900