Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook Report 2025: Intensifying Trade Wars, Reciprocal Tariffs, And An Uncertain Economic Outlook In Developed Regions Are Expected To Muffle Growth

With rapid advancements in connected technologies, particularly AI, the fleet management industry is undergoing a transformation. This year's research delivers a comprehensive overview of the current market environment, emerging trends, and growth opportunities.
AI is primed to dominate fleet management technologies in North America in 2025. The integration of AI has enhanced telematics systems, providing fleet operators with valuable insights into fleet performance. Regulatory mandates, such as electronic logging device requirements in North America and the smart tachograph regulations in Europe, also are driving telematics adoption. Awareness about the potential return on investment from telematics solutions is also a key driver, alongside the demand for operational efficiency, fuel savings, and environmental sustainability.
Emerging trends in the market include the convergence of telematics with edge computing and video telematics. These innovations promise to open new avenues for data-driven decision-making and improve security in the connected truck ecosystem.
This outlook also provides an in-depth look at market metrics, including installed base, penetration rates, adoption levels, OEM market shares, and the impact of telematics products across various regions and sectors. It also offers a detailed analysis of growth opportunities, helping industry stakeholders develop targeted strategies to overcome challenges and capitalize on new revenue streams in this rapidly evolving market.
Key Topics Covered:
Scope of Analysis
- Types of Telematics Solutions and Purchase Models Market Segmentation
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Important Findings: A Recap of 2024 Important Findings: Top 5 Predictions for 2025 Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities Top 10 Trends for 2025 Global GDP Growth Snapshot Growth Opportunity 1: Global GDP Growth Growth Opportunity 2: North America Growth Opportunity 3: Latin America Growth Opportunity 4: Western Europe Growth Opportunity 5: Middle East Growth Opportunity 6: Asia
Market Overview, 2025
- Notable M&As in 2024 Snapshot of Regulations and Mandates Top Connected Truck Telematics Trends in 2025 Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market Regional Analysis by Service Revenue Regional Opportunity Analysis by Industry/Application Companies to Watch in Related Markets Emerging Competitors in Related Markets
Market Measurement Analyses by Region, 2025
- Installed Base by Region Analysis of Service Revenue by Region Percent Contribution Forecast by Product Type Percent Contribution Forecast by Pricing and Service Model LCV and M/HCV Telematics Contribution Forecast LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration Global Connected OEM and Third-Party Contribution Forecast
Market and Competitive Landscape, 2025
- Top Trends Driving the Global Connected Truck Telematics Market OEM Telematics Value Chain Important Telematics OEMs
Tier I Supplier Telematics Value Chain
- Important Tier I Telematics Participants
Regional Predictions, 2025
- Regional Analysis: North America 2025 Vendor Analysis: North America Regional Analysis: Europe 2025 Vendor Analysis: Europe Regional Analysis: LATAM 2025 Vendor Analysis: LATAM Regional Analysis: ANZ 2025 Vendor Analysis: ANZ Regional Analysis: India 2025 Vendor Analysis: India Regional Analysis: Russia and CIS 2025 Vendor Analysis: Russia and CIS 2024 Regional Analysis: Middle East 2025 Vendor Analysis: Middle East Regional Analysis: South Africa 2025 Vendor Analysis: South Africa
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Video Safety Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers and Acquisitions Growth Opportunity 3: AI in Fleet Management
Appendix & Next Steps
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
