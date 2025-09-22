Personal Injury Attorneys Ross Cellino And Timothy Cellino Explain Updates To New York State's Dog Bite Law In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does New York State's updated dog bite law mean for victims and pet owners? In an article for HelloNation , Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino, personal injury attorneys in Buffalo, explain how the state's legal shift opens a clearer path to recovery for victims and establishes stronger responsibilities for dog owners. Their analysis shows how negligence claims now play a central role in determining liability.

For years, victims of dog attacks in New York State were held back by the“vicious propensity” rule. This standard required proof that a dog had shown aggression before and that the owner knew or should have known about it. The new legal approach overturns that barrier, allowing victims to pursue negligence claims even if the dog had no prior history of dangerous behavior.

Under the updated framework, courts now consider both the dog's past and the actions of the owner. Did the owner keep the dog properly restrained? Were early signs of aggression ignored? These are the types of questions judges will now weigh in order to determine liability. By expanding the focus beyond the dog's history, the law places greater attention on responsible ownership.

For dog owners, the change brings a heightened duty of care. Even if a pet has never shown aggression, owners are now expected to prevent foreseeable harm. Simple precautions, such as using a leash in public or taking steps to avoid high-risk situations, are no longer optional. Failing to meet this duty may result in legal and financial consequences, particularly in cases involving children or public spaces.

For victims, the legal change creates a more straightforward path to compensation. No longer must an injured person prove a prior incident involving the same animal. Instead, if an owner failed to take reasonable precautions, victims may now have a valid negligence claim. This makes it easier to recover damages for medical bills, lost wages, and other consequences of an attack.

Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino emphasize that the updated law brings New York State more in line with other states. Many already allow negligence-based claims in dog bite cases, recognizing that safety depends on both a pet's behavior and the actions of the owner. This alignment signals a modern, fairer standard that prioritizes public safety and accountability.

The attorneys also note that the legal shift represents a significant step forward for victims' rights. By easing the burden of proof, the law allows courts to focus on prevention and responsibility. It also serves as a reminder to dog owners that keeping a pet comes with serious obligations, particularly when it comes to protecting others from harm.

Their article, New York Law & Dog Bite Cases , explains the details of the change and what it means for both sides of a dog bite claim. Ross Cellino and Timothy Cellino, personal injury attorneys in Buffalo, provide practical legal insight in HelloNation to help the public better understand their rights and responsibilities under New York State's updated law.

