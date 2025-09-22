Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director Declaration


2025-09-22 04:16:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

In accordance with the UKLR 6.4.9R (2) of the UK Listing Rules, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC announces that David Benda has been appointed as a non-executive director of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, with effect from 1 November 2025.

22 September 2025

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


