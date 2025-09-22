Digital Surgery Devices Global Markets Report 2024-2029: Rise Of Portable And Modular Devices And Advanced Technologies Such As AI And ML Fueling Transformational Growth
The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is projected at $12.13 billion, with a CAGR of 15.3% for the study period from 2024 to 2029.
The digital surgery devices market encompasses cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic-assisted systems, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and intraoperative imaging to revolutionize surgical procedures. These tools enable precise navigation, real-time data analysis, and enhanced visualization, improving accuracy and patient outcomes.
The market also includes simulation platforms for surgeon training and digital twins for personalized treatment planning. It is expected to grow significantly, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and advancements in medical technology. Key applications include orthopedics, neurosurgery, and cardiovascular procedures, where precision is paramount.
Digital surgery reduces complications, shortens recovery times, and lowers costs, addressing global healthcare challenges. It also raises important considerations, such as integrating AI ethically, ensuring data security, and overcoming adoption barriers in resource-limited settings. For healthcare professionals, investors, or policymakers, understanding this market is essential to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving field, make informed decisions, and contribute to innovations that save lives. Ignoring it risks missing opportunities to improve surgical care and adapt to a technology-driven medical future where patient-centric solutions dominate.
Growth Drivers
- The increasing demand for robotic surgical procedures due to robots' ability to overcome limitations with minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in terms of loss of touch and haptic sensations is crucial for the accuracy of surgical procedures. Surgical robots offer improved dexterity of movement and effectively counter physiological tremors, enhancing operational capabilities compared to rigid laparoscopic instruments. Owing to the rising demand for MIS, surgical navigation systems are becoming essential. They offer real-time guidance, ease of registration, and enhanced surgical precision through integration with health records. This technology also reduces the workload on healthcare staff and improves workflow management, which is vital for the accuracy of surgical procedures. The healthcare landscape is evolving as hospitals face increasing patient volumes and backlogs resulting from the pandemic, during which elective surgeries were postponed. This shift in healthcare delivery is moving from hospitals to outpatient settings, driving the demand for surgical navigation systems in both hospitals and ASCs. Technological advancements, including the integration of AI, device connectivity, clinical decision support, and the adoption of wearables, are increasing the adoption of surgical navigation systems. These innovations enhance surgical precision and address rising healthcare costs by reducing readmissions and repeat procedures due to surgical errors. Major technology firms' investments in VR, AR, and MR will boost the overall ecosystem, attracting increased interest, users, and opportunities.
Growth Restraints
- The relatively high price points of VR, AR, and MR hardware and accessories are the primary barriers to the widespread adoption of these technologies. The high cost of robotic surgery system installation, maintenance, and operations can increase surgical procedure costs. For instance, a surgery that involves a surgical robot is estimated to cost between $3,000 and $6,000 more than a traditional laparoscopic procedure. Surgical navigation system installation, maintenance, and operation can increase the cost of a surgical procedure. Surgeries that utilize surgical navigation are estimated to incur an additional $2,000 to $5,000 compared to traditional methods and typically extend surgery times by 30 to 45 minutes due to the need for entering registration points. The limited availability of VR, AR, and MR content - such as only approximately 230 VR games on the Steam platform and a lack of commercial AR/MR applications - is hindering market growth. This scarcity is primarily due to the high cost of application development and a shortage of developer expertise. As most surgical robots face a latency issue in carrying out commands, surgeons face a challenge in responding quickly during procedures.
Competitive Intensity
- Why: Navigation has become the standard of neurosurgical care. However, the industry faces obstacles in other procedural areas due to the setup, which extends the procedure time. In addition, as procedure volumes decide reimbursement, facilities may often hesitate to invest significantly in a surgical navigation system. In some regions, where large institutions and urban centers are using such devices and navigation technology is relatively new, significant hindrances to adoption are observed. The Analyst's Perspective: With several domestic companies in APAC releasing surgical robots and surgical navigation devices at more affordable prices to compete with market leaders, the region is expected to face a decline in terms of the average selling price (ASP), along with strong double-digit growth. Companies will aim to invest resources in the Chinese market on account of it being the most populous, as seen with Intuitive Surgical's plans to invest approximately $103.1 million to set up a manufacturing innovation base in Shanghai by 2025.
Disruptive Technologies
- Why: Medical facilities that do not have enough space for traditional robotic systems with large footprints can easily accommodate the smaller profiles of single-port robotic systems. These systems' smaller footprint facilitates enhanced mobility, leading to faster deployment across multiple operating rooms and enabling higher platform utilization. The Analyst's Perspective: The Distalmotion DEXTER Robotic Surgery System became the 1st robotic platform introduced into a US ASC, Northwstom Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), in 2024. Its modular, portable design integrates seamlessly into smaller operating rooms, offering laparoscopic precision for hysterectomies and cholecystectomies. The Hole In One 2.0, adapted by several companies, including Novarad, saw increased use in ASCs for robotic surgeries in 2024. Surgical owners expect these headsets to project 3D and surgical guidance, enabling medical practices to keep surgical procedures manageable and affordable for outpatient settings.
Innovative Business Models
- Why: The rapid evolution of digital surgery, driven by technologies such as robotics, AI, AR, and 3D printing, demands innovative business models to address rising costs, accessibility challenges, and the shift to outpatient care such as ASCs. The Analyst's Perspective: In 2024, Intuitive Surgical piloted a subscription model for ASCs in the United States for a nominal fee covering the system, maintenance, and all upgrades. This lowered barriers for robotic-assisted hysterectomies and prostatectomies, boosting adoption by 15% in outpatient settings. Stryker introduced a tech-as-a-service (TaaS) bundle for its 3D-printed implants and AR navigation tools in 2024. ASCs accessed custom implants, intraoperative AR guidance, and surgeon training for a flat annual fee. This model supported complex spine surgeries in outpatient settings, cutting preparation costs by 30%.
Competitive Environment
- Number of Competitors: ~120 with a revenue greater than $1.0 million Competitive Factors: Cost, performance, support, technology, reliability, contractor relationships, customer relationships Key End-user Industry Verticals: Manufacturing, aerospace and defense, automotive, oil and gas Leading Competitors: Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker Revenue Share of Top 3 Competitors (2024): 83.9% Other Notable Competitors: CMR Surgical, SS Innovations, Asensus Surgical (Karl Storz) Distribution Structure: Direct sales
Notable Mergers and Acquisitions
- June 2024: KARL STORZ announced its acquisition of Asensus Surgical for $315 million November 2024: Stryker acquired NICO Corporation; NICO's minimally invasive neurosurgery tools will be integrated with Stryker's Mako robotic platform
Key Competitors
- RASDs Surgical Navigation Devices Surgical Planning and Training Devices Asensus Surgical (Karl Storz) Cascination CMR Surgical Dex Surgical Distal Motion Free Hand Globus Medical Intuitive Surgical Johnson and Johnson Medtronic Momentis MicroPort Smith & Nephew SS Innovations Stryker Zimmer Biomet Augmedics Brainlab Brain Navi HuaMedTech Immersive Touch Karl Storz Navigation Sciences MediView XR Medtronic Olympus Ossatec Osso VR SentiAR Surgical Theater Siemens Healthineers Stryker Tinavi Medical Technologies United Imaging Healthcare Zeta Surgical Zimmer Biomet Acumed 3D Systems Brainlab Elevate Healthcare DePuy Synthes (J&J) Fundamental VR Intuitive Surgical Kyoto Kagaku Medical-X Mentice Oculus Surgical Surgical Science Surgilasses Shanghai United Imaging Intelligence VirtaMed Precision OS
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis Segmentation Segmentation by Application
Growth Environment: Transformation in The Digital Surgery Devices Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Surgery Devices Industry
Ecosystem in the Digital Surgery Devices Market
- Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator in the Digital Surgery Devices Market
- Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Competitive Benchmarking of Key Companies in Digital Surgery Devices Critical Pain Points and Key Priorities in the Surgical Ecosystem Medtech Strategies that Impact the Digital Surgical Ecosystem Key Therapy Area Opportunities and Development Scenarios Digital Surgery - Increasing Scope for Out-of-Hospital End Users Line of Sight for Digital Surgery in 2024
Growth Generator: RASDs
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Forecast Analysis by Region Evolving Roles of Robotics in Surgery Milestones in RASDs for 2024 RASD Platforms RASD Goals and Applications Competitive Benchmarking of Key RASD Companies M&As with Large Medtech Companies in the RASD Market Recent Trends and Advances in RASDs Increasing Focus on Endoluminal Surgery Potential Challengers in RASDs Future Scope for RASDs
Growth Generator: Surgical Navigation Devices
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Forecast Analysis by Region Surgical Navigation Systems - Applications Surgical Navigation Systems - Competitive Landscape Competitive Benchmarking of Key Companies in Surgical Simulation Recent Advances in Surgical Planning and Navigation Milestones in Surgical Navigation for 2024 M&As with Large Medtech Companies in the Surgical Navigation Device Market Future Scope for Surgical Navigation
Growth Generator: Surgical Planning and Training Devices
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Forecast Analysis by Region XR in Healthcare Defining XR's Value Specific to Surgery XR Drive for Specific Surgeries XR in Physician Education and Training XR in Surgical Planning Increasing Focus on the Spine
Growth Opportunity Universe in Digital Surgery Devices Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Improving Outcomes with Hybrid RASDs Growth Opportunity 2: Telesurgery Enabled with Digital Connectivity to Eliminate Latency Growth Opportunity 3: Data Integration Growth Opportunity 4: Software as a Service Growth Opportunity 5: Predictability and Automation
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer
