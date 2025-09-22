The Enduring Fight On Cyber Warfare Sees Canada's Former Top General Rick Hillier Side With CYPFER To Lead The Attack

Canada's ex-Chief of the Defence Staff applies leadership and tactical skills to bolster CYPFER's mission for global cyber resilience and digital protection.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CYPFER , a global leader in incident response and cyber resilience, is proud to announce its collaboration with General (Ret.) Rick Hillier, one of Canada's most respected military commanders, in a shared commitment to national cybersecurity preparedness and leadership.

General Hillier served as the Chief of the Defence Staff for the Canadian Forces, where he led the nation's military through pivotal moments in global conflict and homeland security. Now, he turns his strategic insight toward an urgent frontier: the cyber domain.

“We face threats that are invisible, immediate, and international,” said General Hillier.“Cybersecurity is no longer a technical issue-it is a matter of national security. I am proud to work alongside CYPFER to raise awareness, readiness, and resilience across our public and private sectors.”

With decades of operational command experience and a legacy of service, Hillier is joining CYPFER's global campaign to equip leaders-across government, business, and civil society-with the tools and understanding needed to protect critical infrastructure and digital assets.

“General Hillier represents strength, clarity, and preparedness,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER.“His leadership has inspired Canadians through some of the most challenging moments in our history. Today, we are facing a new form of warfare-digital disruption, cybercrime, and threats to our sovereignty. Together, we are advancing a culture of Cyber CertaintyTM.”

This alliance will support initiatives focused on national preparedness, organizational readiness, and the role of leadership in defending against emerging cyber threats. Hillier's voice adds gravity to a mission that affects not just organizations, but everyday citizens.

As governments and businesses navigate digital transformation, this new engagement with General Hillier reinforces CYPFER's position at the intersection of cybersecurity and national resilience.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber CertaintyTM. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber CertaintyTM for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER's core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER's recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 200 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

