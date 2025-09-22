Türkiye's Tech Event TEKNOFEST Draws 1.03M Visitors
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s premier technology, aviation, and space event, TEKNOFEST, captivated 1.03 million visitors this week, organizers announced late Sunday via the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Held at Ataturk Airport over five days, the event commenced last Wednesday and was organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation in collaboration with Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry.
Since its inception in 2018, TEKNOFEST has been supported by a wide range of government agencies, private sector partners, and universities, with Anadolu serving as the event’s global communications partner.
Selcuk Bayraktar, director of the event, expressed his appreciation, stating: “My gratitude goes to everyone who walked this path with us in the TRNC, the Blue Homeland and Istanbul.”
The 2025 edition of TEKNOFEST featured an impressive 58 main competition categories, along with 137 subcategories, making it a standout in the world of tech events. Over one million participants from 96 countries entered this year’s competitions, reinforcing the event's global appeal.
TEKNOFEST traditionally alternates between different Turkish cities in even-numbered years and takes place in Istanbul during odd-numbered years. The festival has also expanded internationally, having been held in Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
A maritime-focused edition, Blue Homeland, took place in Istanbul last month. Combined with the TRNC and Blue Homeland events, TEKNOFEST has drawn an estimated 1.5 million attendees in 2025 alone.
Previously, the southern Turkish city of Adana hosted the event in 2024, where it attracted around 1.1 million visitors. Since its launch, TEKNOFEST has seen cumulative attendance surpassing 11 million people.
