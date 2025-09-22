Qatar Steadfast Supporter Of Palestinian Cause

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, H E Riyad Mansour affirmed that Qatar under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani continues to play a pivotal and consistent role in supporting the Palestinian cause and people, both politically and humanitarianly.

He praised Qatar's principled and clear stance against the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Mansour said they highly value Qatar's firm and principled position, and that of H H the Amir, who refuses to compromise the inalienable national rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the right to self-determination, establishment of an independent state, and return of refugees.

He noted that Qatar has played a central role in various regional and international efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza, stressing that the Palestinian leadership strongly condemns the attack on Doha by Israeli occupation forces on September 9.

Mansour explained that this serious incident prompted the convening of emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which produced strong and clear outcomes from 57 countries condemning the Israeli aggression against Qatar and expressing full solidarity with both Qatar and the Palestinian people.

He added that Qatar is a highly significant sisterly country for Palestine. Its positions are valued and influential, and it plays a decisive and clear role in supporting the Palestinian cause, in close cooperation with many brotherly and friendly partners who spare no effort to support the resilience of the Palestinian people.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, he stated that Qatari aid represents a lifeline for the afflicted people of Palestine, who are suffering from the criminal aggression, especially children, women, the elderly, and the disabled, with tens of thousands martyred, hundreds of thousands wounded, and thousands still trapped under the rubble.

He pointed out that thousands of aid trucks are currently halted in Al-Arish, Egypt, awaiting permission to enter through Rafah crossing, urging Israeli occupation authorities to lift all obstacles and allow the aid to reach humanitarian agencies, primarily UN institutions and their agencies.