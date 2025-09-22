Yokogawa Signs Agreements With Toyota For The R&D Of The Control Platform For A Manned Pressurized Rover

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that it has signed agreements with Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) for research and development activities that will include prototype measurement and control equipment for a manned pressurized rover (nicknamed“Lunar Cruiser” by Toyota) that is being developed by Toyota and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

In recent years, there has been significant progress made with initiatives to explore the lunar surface, not only by government-funded space agencies but also by commercial enterprises, a number of which have attempted lunar landings. The manned pressurized rover will be Japan's first standalone manned space system, and is expected to dramatically expand the scope of exploration activities on the lunar surface. It will also have the ability to be remotely controlled and operate without a crew, enabling continuous exploration of the lunar surface.

For decades, Yokogawa has been providing highly reliable control systems and measurement instruments to companies in a wide range of industries. With its extensive track record and proactive approach to research and development for the space industry, the company was invited by Toyota to participate in its manned pressurized rover project. The agreements cover the design and procurement for the development of prototypes, advancing the conceptional studies undertaken by Yokogawa and Toyota for the control platform and the battery measurement components of the manned pressurized rover. Yokogawa will continue to work on development with Toyota in preparation for launch in 2031 or later. Over the long term, Yokogawa will explore opportunities for new applications that will leverage the technologies refined through the development of the manned pressurized rover.

Hidehito Shiratsu, head of the Space Business Development Office at Yokogawa Electric, commented,“We are very excited to collaborate with Toyota Motor Corporation on the R&D of measurement and control equipment for the manned pressurized rover, which will play a crucial role in enabling continuous lunar exploration. Yokogawa has positioned space as a key area for exploration in our medium-term business plan, Growth for Sustainability 2028, and we are developing opportunities in this field. In so doing we are leveraging our strengths in measurement, control, and information technologies that have withstood the most extreme environments on Earth, including in the polar regions and the deep sea. The technologies and insights gained through the development of products for the most extreme environment, outer space, will also be utilized to enhance the reliability of our existing products and services for earth-based industries.”

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 128 companies spanning 62 countries.

