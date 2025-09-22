Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta marks strategic entry into Japan with Kansai International Airport contract

22.09.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Avolta (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and F&B player, accelerates its Asia Pacific expansion with entry into Japan, confirming an F&B contract across 500m2 at Kansai International Airport (KIX), one of the country's busiest airports and a key gateway for global travelers, covering Osaka, Kyoto and Kobe. “This marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion across the Asia Pacific region,” said Freda Cheung, President and CEO Asia Pacific at Avolta.“We are proud to establish a presence at Kansai International Airport, one of Japan's most critical aviation gateways. Our portfolio of global and proprietary F&B concepts has been carefully curated to complement KIX's existing offers. With that, we aim to deliver an amazing traveler experience and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the region.”



“We are delighted to have the world's leading travel experience company bring modern yet authentic F&B offerings to Kansai International Airport. We share the same vision to deliver exceptional customer service, leveraging global expertise to create a seamless and inspirational airport experience. We look forward to this exciting journey and partnership with Avolta.” said Mr Fumio Owada, Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (Non Aeronautical), KANSAI AIRPORTS.



The contract will introduce four distinct F&B concepts, including Wolfgang Puck, Crystal Jade and FRESH by Avolta. The new outlets are designed to meet the evolving preferences of international and domestic travelers, offering a blend of quality, culinary diversity and convenience. The spaces will feature open-plan seating, warm lighting, and a menu that reflects both Western and Asian influences, enhancing the overall passenger experience. For further information:



