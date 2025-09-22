PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Expansion

PolyPeptide Group achieves significant milestone in Malmö expansion project

PolyPeptide Group achieves significant milestone in Malmö expansion project Baar, 22 September 2025 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized, global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced the successful delivery and installation of pre-built modules at its Malmö, Sweden facility. This marks a key milestone in the company's modular expansion project at the site, which aims to double its solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) capacity. The expansion, first announced in January 2025 , is a central component of PolyPeptide's mid-term strategy to meet rising global demand for peptide production. The EUR ~100 million metabolic program investment was largely funded by a large pharmaceutical partner and will create around 100 permanent new positions. It is anticipated that the expansion will be significantly faster than previous engineering projects due to the modular construction approach. Following installation, the modules will now undergo mechanical completion and automation, followed by qualification and commissioning. "The Malmö expansion is a cornerstone of our mid-term growth strategy," said Juan José González, CEO of PolyPeptide Group AG. "By leveraging modular construction and advanced automation, we're accelerating capacity expansion to meet rising demand from key customers. This investment not only strengthens our position in the peptide CDMO market but also supports our ambition to double 2023 revenue by 2028 and deliver sustainable value to shareholders." Please click here to watch the video and here for images. Key Project Highlights:

Accelerated timeline: The Malmö capacity expansion is on track to be faster than previous engineering expansions due to the modular approach

Strategic partnership: The EUR ~100 million investment was largely funded by a large pharmaceutical player

Modular construction: Pre-built manufacturing modules installed with proprietary manufacturing systems, delivered and installed on-site

Operational continuity: Existing manufacturing operations remain uninterrupted

Advanced technology: Integrated engineering, automation, and process control Quality assurance: All modules built to meet stringent pharmaceutical GMP standards The additional capacity will primarily support one of PolyPeptide's large commercial agreements, contributing to its long-term growth initiatives and capital deployment strategy. As communicated in its mid-term outlook, the company expects over the mid-term horizon and on average, capital expenditures of 15-20% of revenue to ensure capacity beyond 2028. Contact PolyPeptide Group AG

Lauren Starr

PolyPeptide Group AG

Tim Brandl

T: +41 43 502 0580 About PolyPeptide PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide . @PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn Disclaimer This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



