BB Biotech to be included in the SPI ESG Index

Media release as at September 22, 2025 BB Biotech to be included in the SPI ESG Index BB Biotech AG announces that it will be included in the SPI ESG Index of the SIX Swiss Exchange as of today, September 22, 2025. This highlights the investment company's long-standing commitment to responsible investing and sustainable corporate governance. Dr. Christian Koch, Head BB Biotech at Bellevue Asset Management, stated: ((The inclusion in the SPI ESG Index is an important confirmation of our commitment to sustainability. It also underscores our strategic focus on biotechnology companies that create financial value while making an important contribution to society.)) Launched in 2021, the SPI ESG Index includes companies from the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) that are selected by the independent sustainability agency Inrate based on strict criteria. This provides investors with a transparent benchmark for sustainable equity investments in Switzerland. The inclusion enhances BB Biotech's visibility among ESG-oriented investors and underscores the long-term attractiveness of its portfolio. For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG

Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland

Dr. Christian Koch



Head Investor Relations

Rachael Burri E-Mail: ...

Phone: +41 44 267 67 00



Media Relations

Tanja Chicherio, ... Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.

Company: BB BIOTECH AG Schwertstrasse 6 8200 Schaffhausen Switzerland

