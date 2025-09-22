BB Biotech To Be Included In The SPI ESG Index
|
EQS-News: BB BIOTECH AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
Media release as at September 22, 2025
BB Biotech to be included in the SPI ESG Index
BB Biotech AG announces that it will be included in the SPI ESG Index of the SIX Swiss Exchange as of today, September 22, 2025. This highlights the investment company's long-standing commitment to responsible investing and sustainable corporate governance.
Dr. Christian Koch, Head BB Biotech at Bellevue Asset Management, stated: ((The inclusion in the SPI ESG Index is an important confirmation of our commitment to sustainability. It also underscores our strategic focus on biotechnology companies that create financial value while making an important contribution to society.))
Launched in 2021, the SPI ESG Index includes companies from the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) that are selected by the independent sustainability agency Inrate based on strict criteria. This provides investors with a transparent benchmark for sustainable equity investments in Switzerland.
The inclusion enhances BB Biotech's visibility among ESG-oriented investors and underscores the long-term attractiveness of its portfolio.
For further information:
Head BB Biotech
E-Mail: ...
Company profile
22.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment