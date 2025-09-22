Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BB Biotech To Be Included In The SPI ESG Index


2025-09-22 04:06:01
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): ESG
BB Biotech to be included in the SPI ESG Index
22.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release as at September 22, 2025

BB Biotech to be included in the SPI ESG Index

BB Biotech AG announces that it will be included in the SPI ESG Index of the SIX Swiss Exchange as of today, September 22, 2025. This highlights the investment company's long-standing commitment to responsible investing and sustainable corporate governance.

Dr. Christian Koch, Head BB Biotech at Bellevue Asset Management, stated: ((The inclusion in the SPI ESG Index is an important confirmation of our commitment to sustainability. It also underscores our strategic focus on biotechnology companies that create financial value while making an important contribution to society.))

Launched in 2021, the SPI ESG Index includes companies from the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) that are selected by the independent sustainability agency Inrate based on strict criteria. This provides investors with a transparent benchmark for sustainable equity investments in Switzerland.

The inclusion enhances BB Biotech's visibility among ESG-oriented investors and underscores the long-term attractiveness of its portfolio.

For further information:
Bellevue Asset Management AG
Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, Phone +41 44 267 67 00

Head BB Biotech
Dr. Christian Koch

Head Investor Relations
Rachael Burri

E-Mail: ...
Phone: +41 44 267 67 00

Media Relations
Tanja Chicherio, ...

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.


22.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 2200682

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN22092025004691010666ID1110092359

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search