GURIT ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF VIKTOR BERNHARDT AS ITS NEW CFO

22.09.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, September 22, 2025 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Viktor Bernhardt as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Viktor, a German national, will succeed Javier Perez-Freije, who departs by end November 2025 as previously announced. Viktor brings more than 25 years of international finance and leadership experience, having held senior positions across multinational corporations, private equity portfolio companies, and family-owned businesses. He has an extensive track record in corporate transformation, restructuring, M&A execution, and strategic growth.



His extensive experience in financial management will be instrumental in guiding the company through its next phase. Gurit is confident that Viktor will make significant contributions to its financial strategy and overall success.



Viktor holds a degree in Business Administration from TA Wuppertal (Germany) and completed executive education at INSEAD, Fontainebleau (France). Most recently, Viktor served as CFO of the KWC Group. “I am truly excited to join Gurit,” said Viktor Bernhardt.“I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive strong financial performance and contribute meaningfully to the company's long-term success. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Javier for his dedication and wish him all the best for the future, and welcome Viktor to our executive team and wish him a strong start and much success as he steps into this pivotal role at Gurit”, said Tobias Lührig, CEO of Gurit. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

