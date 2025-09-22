EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Northern Data Group Announces Leadership Updates

John Hoffman joins the Management Board of Northern Data Group AG and assumes role of Group co-CEO

Scott Bailey succeeds John Hoffman as Group Chief Operating Officer

Chandan Rajah joins as Chief Technology Officer Charlotte Park is promoted to Chief People Officer

Frankfurt/Main – 22 September 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announced that John Hoffman will join the company's Management Board. John also assumes the role of co-CEO alongside CEO Aroosh Thillainathan, effective immediately. Aroosh and John will continue to focus on the company's ambitious growth strategy through delivering innovative solutions and excellence in execution. John has been serving as Northern Data Group Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw the company's day-to-day functions and led the implementation of growth strategies through capital markets initiatives and strategic partnerships. John has played a central role in the successful transformation of Northern Data Group into an AI industry leader, with the company operating one of the largest AI clouds in Europe and over 22,000 GPUs under management. John's promotion to co-CEO and his appointment as a member of the Management Board reflect Northern Data Group's commitment to strengthening leadership at the highest level. With nearly two decades of experience advising companies at the intersection of capital markets and technology, John brings a wealth of expertise to this expanded role. Scott Bailey will succeed John as Group Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Scott's nearly 30 years of experience across energy, technology, and data center innovation position him to ensure operational excellence across the company. Most recently, Scott served as the CEO of USystems, a UK-based manufacturer of cooling systems. Chandan Rajah will also join the company as Group Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Chandan is a highly respected technology leader with more than 25 years of experience, including senior positions at some of the world's largest technology companies such as AWS and Facebook. At Northern Data Group, Chandan will lead the Group's technology and product roadmap, overseeing the delivery of reliable platforms for AI cloud and high-performance computing. These leadership updates follow Charlotte Park's recent promotion from Global VP People to Group Chief People Officer. Charlotte's new role highlights the importance of culture and talent to Northern Data Group's strategy, and she will be building upon her 15 years of experience scaling organizations by continuing to shape the Group's people strategy.



Aroosh Thillainathan, Northern Data Group Founder and CEO, said: “The addition of Scott and Chandan to our leadership team, and the elevation of John and Charlotte, solidifies a diverse range of expertise that will drive Northern Data Group's long-term success. As John and I build on our already close partnership, as co-CEOs I am confident we have the strategic vision and results-driven approach to capitalize on the momentum we have built. John, Scott, Chandan, and Charlotte are exceptional leaders and have demonstrated a clear ability to guide Northern Data Group towards our next chapter.”



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world's most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation. Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across eight global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data's best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata .



