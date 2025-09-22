

AIXTRON achieves 100th G10-SiC Shipment Milestone Herzogenrath, September 22nd, 2025 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) ships its 100 th G10-SiC system. This milestone underscores the strong market demand in AIXTRON's G10-SiC epitaxy batch technology over the last 3 years, strengthening the global silicon carbide power device manufacturing for next-generation power electronics. AIXTRON, leading supplier of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, today announced the shipment of its 100 th G10-SiC system . The milestone delivery was made to a European power device and system manufacturer, supporting the ramp-up of 200 mm SiC epitaxy production capacity. This achievement highlights the strong global adoption of AIXTRON's SiC Planetary Reactor® technology , which enables the production of highly uniform, high-quality silicon carbide (SiC) material – one of the most critical steps in manufacturing efficient SiC power devices. Only 3 years after launch, AIXTRON's most advanced SiC epitaxy platform is deployed in high-volume manufacturing at a majority of SiC device makers, foundries, and epi houses worldwide.

“Shipping the 100th G10-SiC system is a major milestone for AIXTRON and our customers,” said Dr. Frank Wischmeyer, Vice President Silicon Carbide at AIXTRON .“It demonstrates the strong market trust in our technology and confirms our leading position in enabling the global ramp-up of SiC power electronics – a key driver of the ongoing electrification of our society.” Silicon carbide is a wide-bandgap semiconductor material that transforms power conversion across multiple industries. Its superior efficiency and performance make it the technology of choice for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems such as solar and wind, and industrial power supplies . More recently, SiC has begun to play a key role in compact, high-power applications , including 12 kW and larger power supplies for AI server farms .

AIXTRON's G10-SiC system features a unique multi-wafer 6x200 mm batch configuration , combining highest throughput with superior epitaxial film quality and yield. It is equipped with Multi-Ject® technology , delivering highly uniform epitaxial layers across a wide voltage class range of SiC devices. The system also supports volume manufacturing on 150 mm wafers , ensuring flexibility during the industry's transition toward the larger 200 mm diameter. Contact Christian Ludwig Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications fon +49 (2407) 9030-444 e-mail ... About AIXTRON: AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications. Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet® For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: . Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“contemplate”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“continue” and“estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

