EuroTeleSites Marks Two Years on the Vienna Stock Exchange – Fitch Revises Outlook to Positive, Confirms Investment Grade Rating

22.09.2025 / 09:56 CET/CEST

FitchRatings has recently revised its outlook for EuroTeleSites AG from“Stable” to“Positive”, while affirming the company's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at BBB–, which is classified as investment grade. This reflects continued confidence in EuroTeleSites financial strength and strategic direction. As the company celebrates its two-year stock exchange anniversary on 22 September, the improved outlook highlights the solid progress made since listing and reinforces the strength of its business model.



Upcoming Dates:

23 September - Investor Conference in Munich

14 October – Release of Q3 Results 15 October – Investor Call Presentation of Q3 Results

