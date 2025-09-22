Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EuroTeleSites Marks Two Years on the Vienna Stock Exchange – Fitch Revises Outlook to Positive, Confirms Investment Grade Rating
FitchRatings has recently revised its outlook for EuroTeleSites AG from“Stable” to“Positive”, while affirming the company's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at BBB–, which is classified as investment grade. This reflects continued confidence in EuroTeleSites financial strength and strategic direction. As the company celebrates its two-year stock exchange anniversary on 22 September, the improved outlook highlights the solid progress made since listing and reinforces the strength of its business model.

Upcoming Dates:
  • 23 September - Investor Conference in Munich
  • 14 October – Release of Q3 Results
  • 15 October – Investor Call Presentation of Q3 Results

