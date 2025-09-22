EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Statement/Strategic Company Decision

Inauguration of US Manufacturing Plant and Start of Production

22.09.2025

Last week, the official inauguration of the new manufacturing plant in the United States took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the management, the whole team, and guests of the subsidiary MS XTEC, LLC. The occasion was the start of the production facilities for pre-series parts for an American customer for large stationary engines. Series production will start in the fourth quarter of 2025, following customer approval.



In line with the long-term order situation of the well-known customer (corporate news dated February 28, 2025), there will be particularly strong growth in power sets for basic and emergency power supply for large AI data centers and server farms in the coming years. Production in this segment is expected to triple by 2030, as American software giants build up enormous AI capacities and have placed corresponding framework orders.



"With our new US plant and flexible automated systems – identical to those at our German headquarters in Trossingen-Schura – we are very well positioned – in the right market, at the right time, for the right customer industries beyond the truck industry, and with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. We are already aiming for the American subsidiary to break even operationally next year and, in light of the customs issues, are increasingly acquiring new customers in the US," says Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.





MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“ MS XTEC ”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 170 million in the transition year 2024 and expects a sales volume of over EUR 150 million from 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).





