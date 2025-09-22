Flipkart's Big Billion Days Takes Outdoor Innovation To New Heights. Literally
|
Bengaluru Airport
The massive installations, spanning acres of land, are visible to thousands of passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru and Kanpur every day, serving as a striking reminder of the upcoming sale.
This never-before-seen activation reinforces the brand's promise that this festive season,“ Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai ” is more than just a line, it's a lived reality.
Flipkart's Big Billion Days - OOH Innovation
Video: youtu/WGDhdb18aq0
By taking its message sky-high, Flipkart has reimagined outdoor advertising and added a new dimension to creative brand storytelling in India.
Pratik Shetty, VP – Marketing & Growth at Flipkart , said,“Big Billion Days has always been about creating those magical, almost unbelievable moments for India. Crop circles have always carried a sense of mystery, and turning them into giant media canvases felt like the perfect way to say: that this BBD anything, truly anything, is possible. It's not just about announcing a sale, it's about giving people a taste of the magic before it even starts.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment