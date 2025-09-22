Flipkart's Big Billion Days Takes Outdoor Innovation To New Heights. Literally

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Where most brands compete for space on crowded billboards, Flipkart has claimed the skies. In a first-of-its-kind out-of-home (OOH) innovation in India, Flipkart has transformed vast farmlands near Bengaluru and Kanpur airports into giant crop-circle-like formations announcing the arrival of its flagship Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale .

Bengaluru Airport

The massive installations, spanning acres of land, are visible to thousands of passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru and Kanpur every day, serving as a striking reminder of the upcoming sale.



This never-before-seen activation reinforces the brand's promise that this festive season,“ Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai ” is more than just a line, it's a lived reality.





Flipkart's Big Billion Days - OOH Innovation

Video: youtu/WGDhdb18aq0



By taking its message sky-high, Flipkart has reimagined outdoor advertising and added a new dimension to creative brand storytelling in India.

Pratik Shetty, VP – Marketing & Growth at Flipkart , said,“Big Billion Days has always been about creating those magical, almost unbelievable moments for India. Crop circles have always carried a sense of mystery, and turning them into giant media canvases felt like the perfect way to say: that this BBD anything, truly anything, is possible. It's not just about announcing a sale, it's about giving people a taste of the magic before it even starts.”