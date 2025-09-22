Kabul Chawla, Chairman And Managing Director Of BPTP, Honoured With IGBC Fellow Award For Pioneering Sustainable Contributions
Mr. K.S. Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII - Green Business Centre, presented the award to Mr. Kabul Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director, BPTP Limted
Mr. K.S. Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII-Green Business Centre, presented the award to Mr. Chawla in a special ceremony.
Stating on the occasion, Mr. Kabul Chawla , Chairman and Managing Director, BPTP, expresses his gratitude by saying,“It is a profound honour to receive the IGBC Fellow Award. I am deeply grateful to the IGBC for this recognition, which reflects the collective vision and dedication of the entire BPTP team. Sustainability is not just a responsibility, but a core value that drives our approach to real estate development. At BPTP, we believe that curating sustainable, future-ready spaces is an essential move for the well-being of our communities and the planet. This award inspires us to continue innovating and setting new standards in sustainable urban development, ensuring that our projects not only meet today's needs but also safeguard the environment for generations to come. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners, stakeholders, and IGBC for their trust and support on this journey.”
The IGBC Fellow Award is one of the premier recognitions in India's green building movement. It honours individuals and organisations demonstrating exemplary contribution to sustainable built environments.
BPTP Capital City, envisioned under the leadership of Kabul Chawla , stands as a demonstration of the evolutionary impact of green building initiatives. Located at Sector 94, Noida, the project features IGBC Platinum Certification, premium office spaces, and state-of-the-art amenities that represent the future of sustainable business workplaces in India.
The IGBC has been at the spearhead of the country's green building movement, annually recognising pioneers who have stepped up in environmental and sustainable stewardship. The IGBC Fellow Award is a tribute to Mr. Kabul Chawla's unparalleled commitment and contribution in shaping India's sustainable built environment.
About BPTP
BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. Led by Chairman and MD Kabul Chawla , the company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.
