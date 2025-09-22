DFI Retail Group Partners With Toumi Foods To Bring Award-Winning Low-Carbon Rice To Hong Kong And Macau, Advancing Sustainability Goals For 2026

Curtis Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Food, at DFI Retail Group (Right) and Mr. Chaikun Tepkasetkul, President of Toumi Foods and Product Co., Ltd. (Left) attended the signing ceremony to announce the strategic partnership.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.