Xtransfer Joins In 2025 Conference On The Bund

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer (second from left), was invited to participate in a panel at the 2025 Inclusion·Conference on the Bund.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.