Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wing, High Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Monday will be relatively hot to hot daytime with slight dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy to misty at places at first with some clouds at times, the report added, warning of expected strong wing and high sea by evening.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 8 - 18 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places daytime.
Offshore wind will be northwesterly at a speed of 6 - 16 KT, gusting to 24 KT by evening.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km / 3 km or less at places at first Meteorology weather
