Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Phase With 14.3% Price Increase After Raising $16 Million

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a decentralized finance protocol, is progressing with its presale. The project has raised more than $16 million and has over 16,350 holders as of early 2025. Currently priced at $0.035 in Stage 6, MUTM is preparing to advance to the next phase, which will include a 14.3% price adjustment ahead of the planned launch price of $0.06.

Demand and Presale Growth

The presale is organized in multiple stages, with five phases completed to date. Tokens are currently priced at $0.035 in Stage 6, with a scheduled increase of nearly 15% in the subsequent round. The step-based structure is designed to adjust token pricing gradually across each phase.

From the first presale phase to the present, the token price has risen from $0.01 to $0.035, representing an increase of more than 250 percent. The planned launch price of $0.06 reflects a cumulative adjustment of up to 500 percent compared with the initial presale level. At the current presale price, the difference relative to the launch value represents nearly a twofold increase.

More than 720 million tokens have been sold, and over 16,350 holders have joined since the beginning of 2025. Mutuum Finance has introduced a ranking system for the top 50 holders, providing additional MUTM allocations at launch for participants in this group. The project has also launched a $100,000 giveaway campaign, in which ten winners will each receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens. These initiatives have been structured to expand participation during the presale period.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Product Framework

While presale progress has been noted, the foundation of Mutuum Finance lies in its product design. MUTM is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built around two complementary markets.

The first is the peer-to-contract (P2C) market. In this model, users deposit assets into liquidity pools, which are then made available for borrowing. Interest rates in this market are variable and adjust according to utilization levels. When liquidity is high, borrowing rates remain lower, and when liquidity is limited, rates increase to encourage additional deposits.

The second is the peer-to-peer (P2P) market. This structure enables borrowers to secure stable interest rates by matching directly with lenders. While stable rates typically begin higher than variable rates, they provide predictability and reduce exposure to volatility. Together, the two systems are designed to support different participant preferences.

Depositors in both markets receive mtTokens, issued at a one-to-one ratio with the underlying asset. For example, depositing three ETH generates three mtETH. These tokens serve as proof of deposit and accrue interest automatically. The platform also applies a buy-and-distribute model in which a portion of fees is allocated to repurchase MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are then redistributed to participants who stake their mtTokens, linking platform usage with token demand.

According to the project's roadmap, Mutuum Finance intends to launch its beta platform alongside the token release. This would provide immediate access to the lending and borrowing markets and is expected to support early adoption and potential exchange listings.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Development Progress

In addition to its core features, Mutuum Finance has emphasized security and transparency. The project recently underwent a CertiK audit, receiving a Token Scan score of 90/100. Security measures have been further supported by a $50,000 bug bounty program structured across four levels of severity, designed to encourage independent developers to identify vulnerabilities.

Phase 6 of the presale is ongoing. With more than 16,350 holders and over $16 million raised, Mutuum Finance continues to expand its base of participants. Alongside its audited framework, lending structure, staking mechanism, and redistribution model, the project is advancing its development in the DeFi sector.

According to the roadmap, upcoming steps include the launch of a native stablecoin and expansion across multiple blockchains. The protocol is built on Ethereum and operates in a non-custodial format, allowing participants to maintain control of their assets through smart contracts. Features such as mtTokens, staking rewards, and the buy-and-distribute mechanism are designed to connect platform activity with token circulation.

As the presale continues, Mutuum Finance is preparing for its platform launch, which will introduce lending and borrowing functionality at release and outline a roadmap for future development.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum-based decentralized protocol that combines pooled money markets with a peer-to-peer lending layer. Its design gives users the choice to either interact with automated liquidity pools or create custom lending terms directly. With features like mtTokens that generate passive income, staking rewards distributed in MUTM, and a roadmap aiming for multi-chain deployment, Mutuum Finance seeks to simplify on-chain borrowing and lending while maintaining flexibility for different user needs.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) users can visit the links below:

Website:

Linktree:

Contact

J. Weir

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at