Oculis Announces Presentation Of Phase 2 ACUITY Trial Results With Privosegtor In Acute Optic Neuritis At ECTRIMS
|(1)
|Martínez-Lapiscina EH, et al. (2014): Is the incidence of optic neuritis rising? Evidence from an epidemiological study in Barcelona (Spain) 2008-2012. J Neurol. 2014 Apr; 261(4): 759-767.
|(2)
|Pérez-Cambrodí RJ, Gómez-Hurtado Cubillana A, Merino-Suárez ML, Piñero-Llorens DP, Laria-Ochaita C. Optic neuritis in pediatric population: a review in current tendencies of diagnosis and management. J Optom. 2014 Jul-Sep;7(3):125-30.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding the potential benefits of Privosegtor (OCS-05), including patient impact and market opportunity; the potential of Privosegtor (OCS-05) to become a first-in-class neuroprotective therapy for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophthalmic diseases; the initiation, timing, progress and results of Oculis' clinical trials; Oculis' research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy and future development plans; and Oculis' ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis' control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis' annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Oculis Contacts
Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
...
Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
...
Media Relations
ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment