Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 38


2025-09-22 04:01:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)


Company announcement no. 43 2025
Danske Bank
22 September 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 38
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 38:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 12,400,054 243.1391 3,014,938,211
15 September 2025 43,000 267.2382 11,491,243
16 September 2025 94,178 266.1151 25,062,188
17 September 2025 96,116 265.1450 25,484,677
18 September 2025 12,000 267.0356 3,204,427
19 September 2025 95,000 269.0508 25,559,826
Total accumulated over week 38 340,294 266.8350 90,802,361
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 12,740,348 243.7720 3,105,740,571



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.526% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

