Qatar Chairs Meeting Of Arab Committee On Ending Violence Against Children

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, chaired the 21st meeting of the Follow-up Committee to Stop Violence against Children. The meeting was held virtually with participation of representatives from member states as well as relevant regional and international organizations.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Assistant Director of the Family Development Department, Nouf Al Abdullah, who assumed presidency of the committee from the State of Palestine.

Al Abdullah reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to continuing its efforts to protect children and combat all forms of violence against them, particularly in light of the challenges facing the Arab region, including conflicts and social and economic shifts that directly affect vulnerable groups. She stressed Qatar's role in supporting peace and stability through dialogue and mediation.