Recognition Of Palestine A Moral Imperative: French Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: France will recognise the State of Palestine during a session of the UN General Assembly in New York in line with its commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Ahead of France's upcoming recognition of the State of Palestine at the UNGA, the Ambassador of France to Qatar H E Arnaud Pescheux issued a statement yesterday.

“True to its diplomatic tradition in the region and its commitment to international law, France will recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly. In light of the war in Gaza, the faits accomplis on the ground and the two-state solution being challenged, the recognition of the State of Palestine constitutes a moral and political imperative,” Ambassador Pescheux said in the statement.

He added that France will continue its efforts to reopen a diplomatic horizon with its international and regional partners in order to implement the two-state solution.

“In this regard, Qatar is a key partner for France, and its role as a mediator is essential,” he said.

