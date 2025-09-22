Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Canadian Foreign Minister Anand

2025-09-22 04:00:28

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to discuss the need for the UN Security Council to urgently adopt a resolution authorizing a UN Support Office for Haiti (UNSOH) and Gang Suppression Force (GSF).  Secretary Rubio also discussed the need to overcome Hamas’s ongoing obstruction of peace in Gaza.

