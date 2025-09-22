Secretary Rubio's Call With Canadian Foreign Minister Anand

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to discuss the need for the UN Security Council to urgently adopt a resolution authorizing a UN Support Office for Haiti (UNSOH) and Gang Suppression Force (GSF). Secretary Rubio also discussed the need to overcome Hamas’s ongoing obstruction of peace in Gaza.

