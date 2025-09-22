Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mali National Day

2025-09-22 04:00:28

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Mali on the 65th anniversary of your independence.

The United States applauds the Malian people’s resilience and determination in standing up to terrorism and violent extremist organizations. We remain a committed partner of Mali, as we have been since your country’s independence, and will continue to work with you to advance mutual commercial opportunities and interests.

In honor of your Republic Day, I offer my warm regards to Malians everywhere.

