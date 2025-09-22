Philippines, Taiwan, China on High Alert as Typhoon Ragasa Approaches
(MENAFN) As Super Typhoon Ragasa barrels toward Asia, emergency measures have been enacted across the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and southern China to mitigate the storm's severe impact.
In the Philippines, authorities halted classes and government operations in Manila and several provinces on Monday amid mounting storm threats. Local media reports multiple flight cancellations due to intense winds and rainfall. The typhoon is forecast to skirt or strike Babuyan Island, prompting the Manila Bulletin to confirm that 10,061 residents in high-risk Northern and Central Luzon zones were “preemptively evacuated.’’ Officials expect Ragasa to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday.
Taiwan's Directorate-General of Personnel Administration took similar precautions, canceling work and classes in Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung counties. According to Focus Taiwan, flights to outlying islands after noon were scrapped, while 88 ferry trips across 13 routes were suspended.
Hong Kong’s airport authority is weighing a complete shutdown of its terminal from 6 pm Tuesday (1000 GMT) to 6 am Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday), citing "serious threats" posed by the typhoon. Media reports that Ragasa could unleash hurricane-force winds up to 220 km/h (137 mph) in the region.
Further north in China, Shenzhen’s Emergency Management Bureau disclosed plans to evacuate 400,000 residents from flood-prone neighborhoods as a preemptive safety measure.
These sweeping precautions underscore the urgency and severity of Ragasa’s approach, with millions bracing for the storm’s potentially devastating consequences.
In the Philippines, authorities halted classes and government operations in Manila and several provinces on Monday amid mounting storm threats. Local media reports multiple flight cancellations due to intense winds and rainfall. The typhoon is forecast to skirt or strike Babuyan Island, prompting the Manila Bulletin to confirm that 10,061 residents in high-risk Northern and Central Luzon zones were “preemptively evacuated.’’ Officials expect Ragasa to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday.
Taiwan's Directorate-General of Personnel Administration took similar precautions, canceling work and classes in Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung counties. According to Focus Taiwan, flights to outlying islands after noon were scrapped, while 88 ferry trips across 13 routes were suspended.
Hong Kong’s airport authority is weighing a complete shutdown of its terminal from 6 pm Tuesday (1000 GMT) to 6 am Thursday (2200 GMT Wednesday), citing "serious threats" posed by the typhoon. Media reports that Ragasa could unleash hurricane-force winds up to 220 km/h (137 mph) in the region.
Further north in China, Shenzhen’s Emergency Management Bureau disclosed plans to evacuate 400,000 residents from flood-prone neighborhoods as a preemptive safety measure.
These sweeping precautions underscore the urgency and severity of Ragasa’s approach, with millions bracing for the storm’s potentially devastating consequences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment