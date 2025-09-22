A Second Chance: How a 68-Year-Old Woman Survived a Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah
Sharjah, UAE – 16th September – In a matter of minutes, an ordinary day for a 68-year-old woman in Sharjah turned into a life-or-death struggle when she was struck by the “worst headache” she had ever experienced. That pain was no ordinary headache — it was the warning sign of a ruptured brain aneurysm, a condition that can cause fatal bleeding around the brain if not treated urgently.
Thanks to the expertise of doctors at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, and the leadership of Dr. Vivek Karan, Consultant Neurologist, she received life-saving care without the need for open brain surgery.
________________________________________
When a Headache Turns into a Crisis
The patient was rushed to NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah after collapsing at home in severe pain. A brain scan confirmed a subarachnoid haemorrhage — bleeding caused by a burst aneurysm in the left middle cerebral artery, one of the brain’s major blood vessels.
Her age, combined with a medical history of high blood pressure, diabetes, and allergies to common antibiotics, made her case especially challenging. Yet, she arrived fully alert — giving her doctors a critical but narrow window to act.
________________________________________
Healing Without Open Surgery
Instead of traditional brain surgery, which carries higher risks for elderly patients, the medical team chose a safer, minimally invasive option: endovascular coiling.
Through a tiny incision in her leg, a catheter was carefully guided up through her blood vessels into her brain. Once in place, platinum coils were inserted to seal off the aneurysm and stop the bleeding — all without opening her skull.
A follow-up scan confirmed the aneurysm was completely sealed. To her family’s relief, she woke up with no signs of stroke or brain damage.
________________________________________
A Family’s Relief
The patient’s daughter shared her gratitude:
“We thought we were going to lose her that day. When we saw her awake, talking, and smiling again, it felt like a miracle. We cannot thank Dr. Vivek and the entire team at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah enough for giving us more time with her.”
The patient herself reflected:
“I never imagined something like this could happen at my age. I feel like I’ve been given a second chance at life.”
________________________________________
The Right Team at the Right Time
“This case shows that timing and teamwork save lives,” said Dr. Vivek Karan, Consultant Neurologist, who led the procedure. “What made the difference was not only advanced technology but also the combined expertise of our emergency physicians, radiologists, critical care doctors, and nursing staff. Together, we were able to deliver the right care at the right time.”
________________________________________
A Message of Hope for the Community
Within days, the patient walked out of NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah without neurological problems. Instead of facing a long recovery from brain surgery, she returned home to her family — a living example of resilience and the life-saving possibilities of modern medicine.
This case is not only a personal victory for one patient but also a reminder of how NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah continues to lead in advanced neurological care across the UAE. It reinforces an important message: sudden, severe headaches should never be ignored, and with expert care, even the most dangerous brain conditions can be overcome.
