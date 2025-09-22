Ortac Global Showcases Dubai’s Accounting and Compliance Services
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) As Dubai records 4.5% GDP growth in the first half of 2025 and prepares to welcome more than 22 million tourists, new regulatory measures and the city’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033 underline its ambition to attract businesses and families alike.
Dubai’s rapid economic momentum is being reinforced by both a strengthened regulatory framework and a long-term urban development plan. Alongside measures to increase financial transparency, corporate governance, Dubai accounting, Dubai Audit and compliance, the Quality of Life Strategy 2033 sets out more than 200 projects designed to enhance daily living standards for residents. The dual emphasis reflects Dubai’s aim to remain attractive not only to global investors but also to families relocating for work, ensuring that the city continues to meet the evolving needs of its business community and expatriate population.
According to official figures, Dubai achieved 4.5% GDP growth in the first half of 2025, with inbound tourism expected to exceed 22 million visitors this year. Foreign investment continues to flow into the city’s free zones and real estate markets, supported by low corporate tax rates, Dubai VAT reporting and zero personal income tax. At the same time, companies are increasingly required to meet higher standards of financial management, including IFRS-compliant reporting, regular VAT submissions, and annual audits.
Excellence in accounting ensures international credibility
“The value offered by Dubai in comparison to other financial centres is unlocked when companies have excellence in their accounting systems: ensuring credibility with international partners. At Ortac Global, our goal is to ensure that businesses build their growth journey on solid foundations,” said Murat Ortac, Founder of Ortac Global.
The United Arab Emirates’ latest regulations require companies to maintain daily records and retain them for at least five years. Failure to comply can result in fines of between 10,000 and 20,000 AED as well as an annual interest burden of 14% on late payments. In this environment, accounting has moved from being a back-office function to a strategic management tool that directly impacts competitiveness.
Ortac Global supports companies through these changes by managing processes such as quarterly VAT reporting, annual audit preparations, and financial structuring on digital platforms designed to minimise errors. “Financial compliance should mean avoiding penalties, but our customers expect more from us: as partners we help them gain investor confidence and help create a secure base for expansion. With trust and transparency, companies in Dubai can strengthen their position not just locally but across the Gulf region,” added Murat Ortac.
Regional interest is growing, particularly from Türkiye
While Dubai remains a popular destination for international corporations, demand is also increasing from regional entrepreneurs, particularly from Türkiye, who are seeking to take advantage of the city’s business ecosystem. Dubai’s flexible tax regime includes a 0% corporate tax rate for profits below 375,000 AED, a 9% rate for higher profits, and zero-tax incentives in free zones. These conditions continue to attract new entrants, but without disciplined financial management, the advantages can quickly turn into risks.
In addition to handling company incorporation, Ortac Global provides comprehensive services in accounting, independent audit preparation, and legal consultancy. The firm works in both Turkish and English, enabling it to serve a diverse client base ranging from regional entrepreneurs to international investors. With more than 28 years of international experience, Ortac Global has developed strong collaborations with local institutions and authorities. The firm also invests in digitalisation and AI-based reporting tools, allowing clients to manage compliance more efficiently and to anticipate financial risks before they arise.
