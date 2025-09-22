Berkshire Hathaway Left Exposed Due To Holdings' Risky Race Initiatives

MENAFN - ValueWalk) >At tomorrow's annualshareholder meeting, a representative of the National Center for Public Policy Research's Free Enterprise Project (FEP) will present a proposal requesting that the Board oversee an independent audit analyzing Berkshire's legal and reputational risks stemming from its subsidiaries' Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs.

"Berkshire subsidiaries may be engaging in unethical and illegal racial discrimination under the guise of DEI," FEP Executive Director Stefan Padfield will tell shareholders. "For example: (1) GEICO includes on its website race-based employee resource groups; (2) Shaw Industries also offers race-based employee groups, and has a supplier diversity program that tracks supplier spend on the basis of race and includes performance goals 'set around increasing spend with diverse suppliers'; (3) Fruit of the Loom includes increasing representation of 'ethnically diverse talent' across the organization as one of its sustainability goals."

In the proposal's written supporting statement , FEP noted that such initiatives open Berkshire up to liability and financial risk:

At tomorrow's meeting, Padfield will also quote several black Americans who serve with the Project 21 black leadership network and vehemently disagree with the DEI agenda. For instance:

In addition to requesting that shareholders vote YES on Item 5, FEP has published an entire voting scorecard for Berkshire shareholders as part of its Proxy Navigator voting guide, including these recommendations:



ITEM 1: Board of directors: VOTE FOR THE ENTIRE BOARD

ITEM 2: Shareholder proposal from our ally National Legal & Policy Center requesting that the Company publish a report regarding the costs and benefits of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's voluntary environmental activities: FOR

ITEM 3: Shareholder proposal requesting that the Company disclose the highest NEO's pay ratio: AGAINST

ITEM 4: Shareholder proposal from our ally American Conservative Values ETF requesting that the Company issue a civil rights and non-discrimination report: FOR

ITEM 5: Shareholder proposal requesting that the Board of Directors oversee an independent racial discrimination audit: FOR. This is our proposal and focuses specifically on the risks of illegal discrimination in the name of DEI at Berkshire's subsidiaries

ITEM 6: Shareholder proposal requesting that the Company designate a Board Committee to oversee the Company's diversity and inclusion strategy: AGAINST.

ITEM 7: Shareholder proposal requesting that the Company annually disclose its clean energy financing ratio: AGAINST ITEM 8: Shareholder proposal requesting that the Board charter a new committee of independent directors to address risks associated with the development and deployment of AI across the Company's operations: AGAINST

About FEP

The National Center for Public Policy Research , founded in 1982, is a non-partisan, free-market, independent conservative think-tank. Ninety-four percent of its support comes from individuals, less than four percent from foundations and less than two percent from corporations. It receives over 350,000 individual contributions a year from over 60,000 active recent contributors.

FEP , the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering. More information about this proposal can be found in FEP's mobile and web app, ProxyNavigator .

